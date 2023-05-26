Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal’s new culinary experience merges Thanjavur and Maratha cuisines

The Hebbal Cafe, the restaurant in Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal, serving continental, North Indian and Chinese delicacies, introduces a new and unique food festival which brings forward dishes from the Maratha Thanjavur cuisine. The spread includes a fusion of traditional Brahmin, Mukkulathor and Maratha cuisines and we decided to savour the delicacies as a part of the festival and made our way to the Hebbal Café for dinner.

Our dinner arrived in a huge thali which had small portions of all the dishes that are a part of the food festival. We kick-started our meal with some vegetarian and non-vegetarian appetisers. These included Kombdche Kebab, Mashyache Kebab, Paneer Pepper Fry and Ambode (Fried Lentil Fritters). Both the kebabs were delicious, especially the Mashyache Kebab, which was masala smeared fish fillets, but we also loved the Ambode, which was a masala vada made using dal, red chillies and asafoetida.

Chicken Malwani Sukka

Following a good start with the appetisers, we shifted our focus to the main course. We had a variety to choose from including Komda Kalia Kurma, Malvani Macchi Curry, Khendatta, Kombda Pulao, Gobi Batatyachi Bhaji and Vangi Bhaat. We also had steamed rice and tandoori rotis to complement the curries. First up, we paired the Vangi Bhaat (spiced rice made with brinjal and fresh ground spices) with Khendatta (a mixed curry of vegetables and four kinds of pulses). Then we went ahead with Gobi Batatyachi Bhaji (aloo gobi in traditional Maharashtrian style) with tandoori roti. Both these dishes were on point for us, especially the Vangi Bhaat with Khendatta.

Kesari Maas

Next up, we tried the Kombda Pulao (Thanjavur special chicken pulao) along with Kombda Kalia Kurma (chicken simmered in an aromatic gravy of copra, poppy seeds and pepper). We were a bit disappointed with the pulao as it was lacking spiciness, but when paired with the kurma, the dish tasted better. What we truly enjoyed was the Malvani Macchi Curry (fish curry cooked with fresh ground malvani masala and coconut milk) along with steamed rice, that left us craving for extra servings.

INR 1,799 onwards. On till May 28, 7 pm to 11 pm. At Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal.

