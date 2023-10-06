The new menu at the newly refurbished Memories of China sticks to our favourite tried and tested flavours

What can one possibly do that would make a gourmand excited about Chinese food? Whatever one serves, whichever the region, the informed Bengalurean foodie has tried it, retried it, made their family relish it and probably got a T-shirt too! With that being the case, it left these reviewers pretty curious about what Memories of China at Taj, MG Road could possibly conjure to get our nods of approval. Needless to say, they gave it their best shot and we’re here to give you our project report.

The newly refurbished restaurant opened to the public a week or so ago and while it looked familiar (which we are thankful for, nostalgia and all…), the shiny new interiors did give us something to talk about. We were greeted in a new seating area and served delicious appetisers including Steamed Chicken and Prawn Sui Mai, Steamed Chicken Dimsum, Steamed Vegetable Dumplings, Asparagus and Edamame Dumplings, Wok Fried Prawn in Hunan Chilli Oil, Double Fresh Chilli Chicken with Szechuan Pepper, Crispy Corn Cream in Chilli Spice Sauce and Wok Tossed Tofu Dry Chilli with Celery. This being our favourite form of Chinese cuisine, was gobbled up with absolute joy, paired with a new sake cocktail that was recommended.

Stir Fried Shredded Potato with Dry Pepper

Soft Boiled Noodles, Peking Style

Assorted Dumplings

Wok Fried Prawn in Hunan Chilli Oil

Wok Tossed Tofu Dry Chilli with Celery

In no time, we shifted our focus to the main course, which was again a delectable spread of familiar flavours that we were happy to indulge in. We went through plates of Wok Tossed Prawn In Gan Guo Sauce; Stir Fried Breast Chicken, Bamboo Shoot and Black Fungus in Spicy Oyster Sauce; Stir Fried Shredded Lamb with Spicy Coriander; Pan Fried Tofu Hunan Style; Stir Fried Water Chestnut, Snow Peas, Lotus Stem and Black Fungus in Cantonese Style; and Stir Fried Shredded Potato with Dry Pepper. This, of course, we paired with servings of Edamame Brown Rice; and Soft Boiled Noodles, Peking Style — and they complemented each other well.

Needless to say, we were pretty satisfied with all this good food and wrapped up our meal with a single special dessert, crafted quite elegantly — Deep Fried Milk Flavour Lychee Roll with Ice Cream — which was the perfect end to the meal.

Meal for two: INR 3,500 onwards. At MG Road.

