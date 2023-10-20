'Bong' Apetit! Here are five best Durga Puja meals in Bengaluru

If the Bengali festive season had a magnum opus, it would definitely be Durga Puja. And with over 13 lakh Bengalis living in this city now, Bengaluru, too, celebrates the festival with much fervour. And what’s a Bengali celebration without food? Taking cue, restaurants across the city have come up with special menus to be served during the five days of the Puja. From traditional delicacies to experimental treats, here’s our pick of the best Puja special meals in town.

Bengaluru Brasserie Restaurant



Available for brunch and lunch, here is a menu that offers something for every taste. Bengaluru Brasserie at Hyatt Centric MG Road has a special menu presenting traditional delicacies like Shorshe Pabda to experimental treats like Thakur Barir Mangsher Kosha, inspired by Rabindranath Tagore’s family cuisine. Do not forget to indulge in the timeless combination of Luchi, Aloor Dum and Narkel Cholar Dal and delight in the sweet embrace of Rosogolla and some Mishti Doi. Meal for two: INR 2,198 onwards. October 21-22. At MG Road.

Esplanade

Bengali-specialty restaurant Esplanade never fails to take up an opportunity to celebrate the rich cuisines of Bengal. For Durga Puja, they have curated a special menu for four days, to be available at lunch and dinner. From the fiery Kanchalanka Murgi and the flavourful Panchforon Murgi to the succulent Daab Chingri and the rich Mutton Dakbunglow — the menu has something to offer for each taste. If you have a sweet tooth, they have a wide range of desserts, from classic delicacies like Chanar Jilipi to experimental treats like Baked Bonde. Meal for two: INR 3,620 onwards. October 21-24. At Indiranagar.

La Utsav



This is a meal we strongly recommend. In collaboration with Kolkata-based culinary experts Anindya and Madhushree, restaurant La Utsav at Grand Mercure Bengaluru is hosting a Bengali food festival. Available through lunch and dinner, the menu comes with a diverse and tantalising spread of dishes, some of which include starters like Chanar Koraishutir Cutlet and Chingri Paturi, classics like Phulkopi Diye Bhetki Mach and Kancha Aam Diye Murgi, to desserts like Mohonbhog and Bhapa Doi. Being one of the first ones to sample it, team Indulge highly recommends this meal. Meal for two: INR 3, 200 onwards. Ongoing till October 22. At Old Madras Road.

Ministry of Food



This restaurant at Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golf Links has come up with something absolutely out-of-the-box. The menu is inspired by and pays homage to a myriad of influences, including renowned Bengali cookbook author Bela Dey, culinary expert Renuka Devi Choudhurani (who belonged to a zamindar family in the early 1900s), Rabindranath Tagore’s family’s signature cuisine and dishes from some of the most iconic culinary establishments of Kolkata. The menu has been researched for months and put together in an attempt to revive old recipes and share nuggets from Bengal’s culinary history to add some magic to the dining out experience. Each day of the puja has an interesting set menu the team has put together. Begin with their assortment of refreshing beverages such as Paramounter Daber Shorbot and Rooh Afza Ghol, savoury starters like Hanser Dimer Devil and Mourola Macher Peyaji and scrumptious mains like Chottogramer Chechra and Kosha Kakra. End your meal on a sweet note with delectable desserts such as Gur Diye Chaler Payesh. Meal for two: INR 3,998 onwards. Ongoing till October 24. At Challaghatta.

Sheraton Grand Whitefield



In collaboration with renowned chef Joymala Banerjee from Kolkata, the hotel’s in-house culinary maestro executive chef JP Singh has whipped up an extensive spread of Bengali delicacies. Highlights include vegetarian delights Kanchkolar Shammi Kabab (pan-grilled green banana patties) to non-vegetarian starters like Rui Maachher Chop (cooked river carp mince seasoned with roasted jeera and Bengal garam masala). Do not forget to try Dacre’s Lane Chicken Stew, a heart-warming concoction of chicken drumsticks and Maachher Dhoan Polao, a rice dish that encapsulates the essence of this Bengal in every fragrant grain. Meal for two: INR 3,998 onwards. October 23-29. At Whitefield.

