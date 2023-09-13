Canadian coffee chain, Tim Hortons, opens in Bengaluru with two outlets opening consecutively just a day apart

The Canadian multinational coffeehouse and restaurant chain, Tim Hortons, which debuted in the country in August last year finally finds its way into the heart of Garden City just in time to complement the beginning of Autumn. Braving the already overflowing quick coffee market that crowds Bengaluru, this international brand sets foot in the city with an extravagant menu in both outlets. That’s right! Frequent fliers will be elated to know that Tim Hortons is opening its first outlet at Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 2 on Friday, followed by the Koramangala outlet, which we previewed, on Saturday.

Contrary to bright red signs and packaging, the outlet in Koramangala sports neutral-hued contemporary interiors that serve both formal diners and casual visitors. Although one can spot maple leaves in every nook and cranny of the outlet, another Canadian symbol displayed on the wall next to the pick-up counter incorporates an indigenous local brass art form. While we learned all this, we quietly sampled small cups of Frozen French Vanilla and Chocolate Cappuccino and paired them with a fluffy and flaky butter croissant. We couldn’t have thought of better options to begin our review with.

Coming to F&B, the coffee chain wishes not just to be known as another fancy joint for takeaway coffee but to also become a place where Bengalureans can walk in to savor quick bites, breakfast, lunch, or our much-loved ‘evening snacks.’ So, the focus is on their array of dishes that range from sandwiches to bagels and salads to wraps. Expect their global favorites — Piadinas, French Vanilla, Pancakes, Flatbreads and Doughnuts too. An interesting fact about their doughnuts is that they are flown in from Canada frozen, which is then freshly prepared at each outlet before being glazed — to give the customers an authentic tasting experience. On the other hand, the coffee beans for their beverages are sourced from an estate in Chikkamagaluru.

For the second round, we picked a Java Chip Iced Capp (signature creamy blended frozen coffee topped with whipped cream and finished with chocolate syrup and chips), a Dark Roast Cappuccino and a Mushroom & Cheese Melt Sandwich. The former did not impress us as much as the other beverages, while the latter is a perfect fit for those who need to wake up with a caffeine jolt. The sandwich was of course a rewarding choice.

As a homage to the city, Tim Hortons has also introduced two dishes inspired by local elements like podi spice. We tasted the Malabari Pepper Chicken Pocket, a dish serving South Indian-style pepper chicken stuffed in a Malabar paratha with podi spice mayo. On the recommendation of the staff, we grabbed a bunch of sinful baked goods and desserts, which included Blueberry Cheesecake Donut, Chocolate & Cookies Donut, Caramel Crumble Timbit and Chocolate Truffle Cake — all of which were quite delicious and lived up to the hype created around this brand and their entry into the Indian market.

₹39 onwards. September 15 onwards at Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 2; and September 16 onwards at 80 Feet Road, Koramangala.

