If Asian fast food is what you’re craving in Bengaluru, here’s the answer to your desires...

The concept of Tiger Thai left us pretty doubtful if it were a possibility — delicious Thai favourites in a mall food court format, with the promise of ‘superfast fast-food.’ We decided to go test out this food experience at their Orion Mall outlet and while eating at a food court might not be the perfect place for gourmet indulgences, we’re always up for a challenge when it comes to good grub.

We ordered quite a huge bunch of dishes off the menu including Basil Fried Rice, Garlic Pepper Fish, Tom Kha Noodle Soup and Curry Noodles. We also ordered their Vegetable Tempura, Tiger Thai Wings, Prawn Tempura, Raw Mango Salad, Summer Rolls and a serving of Khao Suey.

Tom Kha Noodle Soup

Basil Fried Rice

Curry Noodles

The Summer Rolls and Khao Suey were our favourites for being absolutely authentic and lip-smackingly delicious, while the Curry Noodles was a delightful explosion of flavours too. We’d also recommend the tempuras, simply for how crisp and fresh they were and the delectable Raw Mango Salad that was bursting with summery flavours. We paired our meal with several servings of Kombucha and Mint Mojito and left satiated but pleasantly defeated by Tiger Thai — they’d lived up to their promise of great food in fast-food serving turnaround times and how! Job well done! We’re were also mighty amused by the menu that travelled around the whole of South East and East Asia with a small bias towards Thailand — but who is complaining? Not us.

Meal for two: INR 800 onwards. At Orion Mall, Rajajinagar and Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.

Email: romal@newindianexpress.com

X: @elromal