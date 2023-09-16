Delhi-based fusion restaurant 'INJA' comes to Bengaluru for a weekend pop-up

In the diverse culinary landscape of India, a remarkable dining experience has emerged with the debut of INJA, a unique restaurant concept by Dubai-based Atelier House Hospitality. INJA, which opened its doors earlier this year at the Manor Hotel in Delhi, seamlessly combines the culinary traditions of India and Japan, offering a dining journey like no other. This weekend, INJA comes to JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, where it was hosted as a captivating pop-up event at Uno Izakaya, which is known for its authentic Japanese culinary experience with a modern twist.

Bengaluru's well-known food enthusiasts were treated to an exclusive preview of 6-dish from the menu curated for the pop-up. INJA's menu featured a selection of signature dishes that showcased the harmonious fusion of Indian and Japanese culinary traditions. Highlights included dishes like Shisho Leaf Banarasi Chaat, Buff Tataki and Koji Chicken Wings. Each dish offered a unique blend of flavours, textures and culinary artistry.

Shisho Leaf Banarasi Chaat

“We have curated an exciting experience for this collaboration. I am looking forward to seeing how Bangalore reacts to our concept at the JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru. Chef Mahesh and his team have been super supportive. Working with them has been a delight” says Adwait Anantwar, Chef Partner at INJA.

We started with a glass of champagne and Shisho Leaf Banarasi Chaat (a veg starter serving Shisho leaf tempura, semi-dried cherry tomato and pomelo chaat, tamarind ponzu, wild puffed rice and jhakiya seeds). This was an interesting eat. Next, we sampled Palak Paneer Sarada (Baby spinach, grade 3 paneer tempura, curry mayo, crispy sweet potato, kizami nori, bubu arare), which was an innovative dish but might not please everyone's palate. Seabass tartare was, however, our favourite (7-days fermented mango achar, Rice papad). The bass was so well done that it perfectly blended with the other elements.

Palak Paneer Sarada

INR 6,500 onwards. At Vittal Mallya Road.