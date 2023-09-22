This Awadhi cuisine festival is sure to transport you back to the streets of Lucknow 

If you are a fan of the rich cuisine from Lucknow, then this food festival will be the best thing you can look forward to tonight. Awadhi Nights, a returning food festival in the form of a buffet visits Cur8 at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru at Embassy ONE every Friday and we decided to try out its offerings.

The menu changes every week and so while we were treated to some delicious biryanis and rich gravies, it was the wide variety of rare kebabs and desserts that really caught our attention. “Coming from a family of chefs and a town that has always cooked these specialities, for us, this is often home food with the recipes just slightly altered for festivals like these. My whole family is into the art of protecting the legacy of Awadhi cuisine and we take great pride in being able to recreate these dishes, year after year,” explains chef de cuisine, Nadeem Qureshi, who is curating the menu of this special section in the buffet.

Awadhi Ghosht Nalli

Chef de cuisine, Nadeem Qureshi

While almost every single dish was absolutely delicious, it was the ingenious use of soya chaap in the biryani and in a chapli kebab that won our absolute appreciation. We also enjoyed a Gosht Afghani Pulao, a Methi Mahi Curry, a Paneer Handi Lazeez and the absolutely perfect dessert, Gulkand Rasmalai, that stood out as exemplary from the large array of options.

INR 2,500 onwards, 7 pm to 11 pm. Only on Friday. At Mekhri Circle, Bellary Road.

