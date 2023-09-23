World Coffee Conference & Expo 2023 comes to Asia for first time ever, to be held in Bengaluru

At a walkable distance from our Bengaluru office is the Coffee Board of India, a prime location in the city where all the caffeinated magic happens. We were recently at the organisation for a workshop on manual brewing and tasting helmed by a food technologist and coffee quality expert.

After sipping on coffee sourced from nearby cities like Chikkamagaluru, Coorg and Araku Valley made using varied brewing methods such as pour-over and French press, we moved to the unveiling of the World Coffee Conference 2023.

For the uninitiated, the World Coffee Conference & Expo is arriving in Asia for the first time ever and Bengaluru, a city known for its undying love of filter coffee is hosting this 4-day-long event. Dignitaries from over 80 countries will be attending the conference hosted at the historically and culturally vibrant, Bangalore Palace.

With views of the Indian Silicon Valley’s famed skies and lush green trees, the dignitaries will get to participate in a B2B exhibition, skill-building workshops, a Global CEO conclave and networking events. This will give expansion opportunities to entrepreneurs, retailers and cafe-business owners. It also offers opportunities to participants like ourselves who are looking to further their coffee knowledge.

The lineup of speakers includes Andrea De Marco, United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Arupendra Nath Mullick, TERI, Vice-President at The Energy and Resources Institute, and DM Purnesh from the Specialty Coffee Association of India amongst others.

Organised by the International Coffee Organization, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, Government of Karnataka and Coffee Board of India, visitors, exhibitors, delegates and workshop attendees can register for this conference-cum-exhibition on the official website.

INR 1,000 onwards. Register online. September 25 to 28. At Bangalore Palace.

