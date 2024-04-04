Plaka by Chef Ajay Chopra enters Bengaluru’s culinary market with dishes from across the globe on offer

There is a sense of gravitas when chef Ajay Chopra says that he has trotted the globe and understands global cuisines like none other. His culinary offering, Plaka by Chef Ajay Chopra bears the imprint of his claims. Thus, when the all-day dining debuted in the city, we spared no time in checking it out.
Rest assured, by the end of the evening, we witnessed the flavours across South Asia, North America and even Europe unravel on our table. Our journey, however, began at Mumbai’s Grant Road with tawa-cooked Minara Masjid Keema Pav.
Minced meat cooked with traditional Indian herbs and served with pav, this dish is one from the menu that we totally recommend. The spice cuts through the slow-cooked smokiness and if you top it off with a lime wedge, you only add to its tangy profile.
Next, we boarded a flight to explore the Middle East — Falafel with Black Sesame Tahini. Simply put, this is a flavourful delicacy that keeps you munching till the main course arrives. You can elevate this experience with mocktails from the menu. We picked the Jamun Fizz from the buzz-free section which was served with a spice-rimmed glass.
This drink instantly reminded us of our afternoons after school, drinking fizzy beverages loaded with crushed ice to beat the heat. Overwhelmed with nostalgia, we wanted to make sure our next dish complemented this emotion and without a second thought, we picked the Butter Chicken served with Chur Chur Naan.
The delicacy is a hearty bite served on a traditional copper plate to embody the Punjabi spirit with green salad, raita, pickle and masala papad rolls. We tugged at a slice of the naan and dug into the creamy Butter Chicken. The chef could tell that we loved the dish from our gravy smudged hands and our absolute oblivion to his presence at the table. It was this time around that he offered two of his favourite main course specials — Jackfruit Potlam Biryani and Cook With Parul Special Paneer Masala. The latter is a dish curated by a renowned home chef-turned-digital creator, Parul Gupta.
The paneer masala cooked in a tomato-based gravy was reminiscent of New Delhi but could not keep us away from the butter chicken. Similar was the case with the leaf-wrapped Jackfruit Potlam Biryani, served with saalan and appalam. If you enjoy food that looks good and tastes good too, this dish might appease you. As for us, it lacked the spice that we otherwise crave for in a biryani.
A couple of bites in, we realised that we should have worn bigger pants and it’s about time we concluded our meal. But just before ordering dessert, we decided to take a stroll and explore the interiors of the place, which drew inspiration from traditional Greek design sensibilities.
What makes the place even more cosy is its open kitchen through which we could overlook the meticulous assembling of our Tiramisu Profit Roll Trifle. We have never had a bad tiramisu in the city and we were just glad Plaka didn’t jinx that.
Meal for two: INR 1,800 onwards. At Phoenix Mall of Asia, Hebbal.
Mail: muskankhullar@newindianexpress.com
X: @muskankhullar03