Plaka by Chef Ajay Chopra enters Bengaluru’s culinary market with dishes from across the globe on offer

There is a sense of gravitas when chef Ajay Chopra says that he has trotted the globe and understands global cuisines like none other. His culinary offering, Plaka by Chef Ajay Chopra bears the imprint of his claims. Thus, when the all-day dining debuted in the city, we spared no time in checking it out.

Rest assured, by the end of the evening, we witnessed the flavours across South Asia, North America and even Europe unravel on our table. Our journey, however, began at Mumbai’s Grant Road with tawa-cooked Minara Masjid Keema Pav.

Minced meat cooked with traditional Indian herbs and served with pav, this dish is one from the menu that we totally recommend. The spice cuts through the slow-cooked smokiness and if you top it off with a lime wedge, you only add to its tangy profile.

Next, we boarded a flight to explore the Middle East — Falafel with Black Sesame Tahini. Simply put, this is a flavourful delicacy that keeps you munching till the main course arrives. You can elevate this experience with mocktails from the menu. We picked the Jamun Fizz from the buzz-free section which was served with a spice-rimmed glass.

This drink instantly reminded us of our afternoons after school, drinking fizzy beverages loaded with crushed ice to beat the heat. Overwhelmed with nostalgia, we wanted to make sure our next dish complemented this emotion and without a second thought, we picked the Butter Chicken served with Chur Chur Naan.