This special pop-up by Sapa Bakery from Mysuru promises seasonal favourites from Deutschland

Our last preview dish was Berries & Cream — berries, tonka bean whipped cream, hazelnut financier and limoncello syrup — which was almost a saviour in this unforgiving heat. This dessert was everything we’d hoped for and so much more. Cold, rich and loaded with subtle flavours, the limoncello gives it the citrusy zing that we crave for in all summery desserts.

At the pop up also look forward to Rhubaber, Asparagus Mamas Baby Potato Salad, Radler Float, Kirsch Plotzer and a Hugo — sparkling wine with elderflower syrup. Guten Appetit!

INR 3,200 onwards. April 6 & 7. 10:30 am to 1 pm. At Courtyard, Shantinagar.

Email: romal@newindianexpress.com

X: @elromal