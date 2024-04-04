This special pop-up by Sapa Bakery from Mysuru promises seasonal favourites from Deutschland

If you haven’t heard about Sapa Bakery, then you must be living under a rock. No, we do not mean to insult you, but the now super popular bakery that calls Mysuru home is always trending on social media and for good reason too! If you ever have the chance to stop by while in Mysuru or on your way to Coorg, Mangaluru, The Nilgiris or anywhere that calls Mysuru a pit-stop, you will not be left disappointed. We remember almost crying with joy a few months ago when we bit into a piña colada donut and we’ve been hooked ever since.
It should therefore come as no surprise that we were absolutely kicked when we heard the bakery would be visiting The Conservatory for a special seasonal brunch, A German Summer Brunch, this weekend. Wasting no time, we took a quick two-hour ride to Mysuru, with the excuse of previewing the menu for you, our dear reader, but more truthfully because we just wanted to gorge on delicious food! Long story short, we were at Sapa Bakery last week and founder Dina Webber served us three dishes that you can look forward to at this week’s pop up. The crazy heat of Mysuru not withstanding, we plunged ourselves into this meal like we hadn’t seen food in a month or so.
First up, we were served Dampfnudel — German steam buns with tomato plum chutney, Nürnberger sausage filling and Gouda Mornay — that we were told, was a must have at fun summer events in the Black Forest region of Germany that Dina hails from. The dish, plated to perfection, had all the right flavours and won over our tastebuds from the first bite. The savoury elements mixed beautifully well with the hints of sweet that we assume came from the plum chutney. What really worked for us was how hearty, yet light this delicious indulgence was.
Next, we were served a Flammkuchen or a Tart Flambé — crisp flatbread with crème fraîche, bacon, leeks, baby spinach, veggies and tomato. This, we are told, is the perfect go-to quick pick-up meal at a picnic or concert and is popular all across the areas that border France in Germany. An instant winner, we loved the freshness of the open flatbread sandwich and would choose this over a pizza on any given day.
Our last preview dish was Berries & Cream — berries, tonka bean whipped cream, hazelnut financier and limoncello syrup — which was almost a saviour in this unforgiving heat. This dessert was everything we’d hoped for and so much more. Cold, rich and loaded with subtle flavours, the limoncello gives it the citrusy zing that we crave for in all summery desserts.
At the pop up also look forward to Rhubaber, Asparagus Mamas Baby Potato Salad, Radler Float, Kirsch Plotzer and a Hugo — sparkling wine with elderflower syrup. Guten Appetit!
INR 3,200 onwards. April 6 & 7. 10:30 am to 1 pm. At Courtyard, Shantinagar.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal