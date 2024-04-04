Ugadi is here and Dakshin promises the best thali in town!

We were on the search for a great Ugadi thali and after much scouring and research we zeroed in on this delicious option at Dakshin, ITC Windsor, Bengaluru. Beginning the meal with the Ugadi Pachadi (a Telugu must-have on the day — a mixture of raw mango, jaggery, neem flowers, salt, chilli powder and tamarind) and then moving to Bevu Bella (the simpler Kannada variant with just neem pounded with jaggery), we started off this meal with all the traditions intact. Of course, we could not manage to swallow the bitter treats without copious amounts of Majjigé (buttermilk) that helped us wash down the concoction. In no time, however, the bitterness was forgotten as servings of Balé Hannu Dosé (ripe banana pancakes), Masale Vadé (fried lentil patties) and Santé Bonda (gram and onion deep-fried fritters) found their way to our plates. This was a great way to start and next up was the much-awaited thali. Opening the feast was a hot yummy Obattu served with sweetened milk, followed by Maavinakkaai Anna (raw mango rice), Mossaranna (curd rice) and steamed rice paired with Badanekkaai Gojju (brinjal curry with chickpeas, tomato and onion), Aloo Gaddé Palya (potato fry), Padavalakkaai Kootu (snakegourd and lentil curry), Kumabalakkaai Majjigé Huli (ashgourd and curd curry), Tarkari Kootu (mix vegetable curry), Sambar and Holigé Rassaa (rasam made from a thin extract of the same ingredients use to make holige). We mixed and matched the curries and rices with ladels of ghee, happalaas (papad), pickles and once finally done, ended our meal with a Sabakki Paayasa (sago paayasam). This was definitely a great choice and we recommend it to anyone craving authentic Ugadi oota.

INR 3,500 onwards. Lunch & Dinner. On till April 9. At Golf Course Road.

Email: romal@newindianexpress.com

X: @elromal