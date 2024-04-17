Indulge in the flavours of Old Delhi’s Daryaganj with this five-day pop-up in Bengaluru

On a recent trip to New Delhi for less than 24 hours, we made sure to take a quick stroll in Daryaganj. Located in the heart of Old Delhi, this neighbourhood houses one of the largest second-hand book markets and Sundays here are a bibliophile’s delight. But this time around, we looked beyond burying our noses in old books for that nostalgic aroma of ink and decided to try out some of the flavours the area offers.
Thoroughly impressed, we returned to Bengaluru only to find ourselves craving butter chicken and dal makhani again. Thus, when JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru announced its pop-up with New Delhi’s beloved Daryaganj Restaurant, we were quick to reserve a table.
The brainchild of Raghav Jaggi and Amit Bagga, Daryaganj — by the Inventors of Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani, celebrates North Indian cuisine in its simple yet sensational form. The menu at the pop-up in the city, as Amit enthused, has been limited to some of their best-sellers.
The space has been transitioned to fully replicate the traditional Punjabi vibe blended with contemporary accents. They have even curated a special playlist with old Hindi songs to fully cater to all five senses.
We started our culinary journey with the Tandoori Fruit Chaat and munched on all the pineapples with none left for others on the table. No regrets!
We then sampled the Original Tandoori Chicken, one of their sought-after offerings.
Tender, juicy and infused with a balanced amount of spices, this dish is one we recommend. We adjudged its authenticity by its presentation; the chicken pieces do not come topped with a spicy paste and the flavour profile boasts only the spices that went into the marination.
Before ordering the main course, we were told that the restaurant in Delhi sells two kinds of butter chicken — Original 1947 Butter Chicken and Today’s Butter Chicken.
The former is made with hand-crushed tomatoes, boasts a slightly coarse gravy and served on the bone. It’s the closest you can come to the original butter chicken cooked by the original creator, Kundan Lal Jaggi. As for Today’s Butter Chicken, this dish is a creamy modernised version of the original recipe and features a velvety texture.
With adequate breaks in between courses to talk all things Delhi, we managed to save up space to nosh up desserts featuring Gulab Jamun and Suji Phirni. If we have to pick favourites, we would certainly go for the latter.
It checks all the boxes for the light and cold sweet treat you crave for in summer. With flavours from the lanes of Punjab to the walled city of Old Delhi — the pop-up is certainly one that folks in Bengaluru should try out this weekend.
INR 4,500 onwards. At JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, Vittal Mallya Road.