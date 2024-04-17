Indulge in the flavours of Old Delhi’s Daryaganj with this five-day pop-up in Bengaluru

On a recent trip to New Delhi for less than 24 hours, we made sure to take a quick stroll in Daryaganj. Located in the heart of Old Delhi, this neighbourhood houses one of the largest second-hand book markets and Sundays here are a bibliophile’s delight. But this time around, we looked beyond burying our noses in old books for that nostalgic aroma of ink and decided to try out some of the flavours the area offers.

Thoroughly impressed, we returned to Bengaluru only to find ourselves craving butter chicken and dal makhani again. Thus, when JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru announced its pop-up with New Delhi’s beloved Daryaganj Restaurant, we were quick to reserve a table.

The brainchild of Raghav Jaggi and Amit Bagga, Daryaganj — by the Inventors of Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani, celebrates North Indian cuisine in its simple yet sensational form. The menu at the pop-up in the city, as Amit enthused, has been limited to some of their best-sellers.

The space has been transitioned to fully replicate the traditional Punjabi vibe blended with contemporary accents. They have even curated a special playlist with old Hindi songs to fully cater to all five senses.

We started our culinary journey with the Tandoori Fruit Chaat and munched on all the pineapples with none left for others on the table. No regrets!