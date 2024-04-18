This cloud kitchen's new offerings launched just in time for summer, are a refreshing and welcome change

Given how the mercury refuses to take a chill pill, it’s time we pull out our loose-fitted kurtas, laze around on Sunday afternoons and embark on refreshing culinary experiences.
While the weather presents the perfect excuse for an ice cream spree, we recently figured that salads also offer a cooling change of pace. We stumbled across the newest additions to the Salad Days menu, launched just in time for summer and decided to try some of the delicacies.
A welcome change to our otherwise heavy meals throughout the week, the Falafel Farmer Salad seamlessly complements our relaxed weekend vibe. Loaded with veggies like tomato, cucumber chunks, sweet bell peppers and olives topped with feta and baked pita crisps, this delicacy is the perfect example of how salads are more than just dull plates of lettuce.
Proving the point further, we also sampled a sizable portion of the Roasted Chicken Salad which won us over with its honey dijon roasted pepper dressing and we’re sure to try this one out the next time we assemble a salad at home.
Quite satisfied with the two vibrant and veggie-loaded offerings, we decided to take it slow and kept the Broccoli Corn & Basil Pesto Sandwich for later in the evening. Side note, it paired perfectly with our cold Americano and we recommend you try it too.
However, tempted to continue munching, despite feeling full from the salads, we tried the Amaranth & Kale Croissant. We had our apprehensions about the assembling of this croissant sandwich given the distinct taste profile of avocado, amaranth millet, sundried tomatoes and caramelised onions. But boy, was it impressive. Tangy, savoury, crunchy — you name it, it had it!
We concluded our meal with Coconut & Almond Crumble. Its crunchy base, helmed by house granola stood in perfect harmony with the coconut cream without overpowering its taste. What stood out for us was the first layer loaded with Belgian dark chocolate chunks and the flax seeds that added a mildly nutty note that we look for in such healthy desserts in the city.
INR 229 onwards. Available online.
