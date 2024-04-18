This cloud kitchen's new offerings launched just in time for summer, are a refreshing and welcome change

Given how the mercury refuses to take a chill pill, it’s time we pull out our loose-fitted kurtas, laze around on Sunday afternoons and embark on refreshing culinary experiences.

While the weather presents the perfect excuse for an ice cream spree, we recently figured that salads also offer a cooling change of pace. We stumbled across the newest additions to the Salad Days menu, launched just in time for summer and decided to try some of the delicacies.

A welcome change to our otherwise heavy meals throughout the week, the Falafel Farmer Salad seamlessly complements our relaxed weekend vibe. Loaded with veggies like tomato, cucumber chunks, sweet bell peppers and olives topped with feta and baked pita crisps, this delicacy is the perfect example of how salads are more than just dull plates of lettuce.