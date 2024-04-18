This new American diner from Kerala serves irresistible burgers, fresh bakes and European fare in Bengaluru

Before rounding up our elaborate high tea with Mac & Cheese topped with Nashville Chicken Tenders, we decided to sample an Orange Splitzer, a refreshing drink made with cold-pressed orange juice, a single shot of espresso and sparkling water. Both of which were soulful and wonderfully satiating.

Meal for two: ₹1,500 onwards. At Koramangala.

email: srushti@newindianexpress.com