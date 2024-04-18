This new American diner from Kerala serves irresistible burgers, fresh bakes and European fare in Bengaluru

When the Malayali community in Kerala went gaga over a new place in town, we couldn’t resist finding out why. That’s when we uncovered the delightful story behind Just Loaf. Founded by seven school friends who shared not just a deep friendship but also a passion for food, led to a humble food truck in Tirur back in 2018. Their burgers quickly became the talk of the town and now the brand boasts four outlets, with three in Kerala and their latest addition in Bengaluru.
Nestled in the southern part of the city, Just Loaf’s three-storey establishment is a sight to behold. Its interiors feature a splash of bright red with white accents, perfectly complementing the monochrome chessboard flooring and furniture. The café offers a casual yet sophisticated setting, with breathtaking views of the area from its terrace, which also features an illuminated peephole offering a glimpse of the floor below. This level boasts a large central table, serving as the focal point for communal gatherings. The bottom-most floor houses their bake-house and specialty coffees. Speaking of which, their butter croissant paired with cappuccino is to die for. But one can also couple this cup of joe with a sapid pain au chocolat.
Besides being just another destination for mouth-watering burgers and fries, the diner’s expanded menu features breakfast options and European dishes. Labneh Yamurta, a Turkish-style dish featuring crispy fried eggs on garlic feta labneh with chilli oil, served with toasted bread and dill leaves is one dish you shouldn’t miss out on. But the classic English favourite, Fish & Chips, has a separate fan base. The Tempura Fried Sea Bass, dusted in green chilli oregano, was served in the traditional style alongside thick-cut fries and a side of tartare sauce.
Before rounding up our elaborate high tea with Mac & Cheese topped with Nashville Chicken Tenders, we decided to sample an Orange Splitzer, a refreshing drink made with cold-pressed orange juice, a single shot of espresso and sparkling water. Both of which were soulful and wonderfully satiating.
Meal for two: ₹1,500 onwards. At Koramangala.
