This specialty restaurant rings in the Burmese New Year with a traditional menu that showcases flavours of Yangon

In the midst of spring’s vivid padauk flower bloom, the vibrant celebration of Thingyan, known as the Water Festival, unfolds with its playful splashes symbolising a cleansing of the past for a fresh start. This auspicious occasion transcends Myanmar’s borders to harmonise with New Year and harvest festivities across Asia. And what better place to ring in the new year than at the Burmese speciality restaurant and tearoom, Burma Burma, which is serving a limited edition, Thingyan Festival Menu.
We stopped by the brand’s outlet at Forum Rex Walk and the place simply looked stunning with all the yellow-hued festive decor while the staff wore thanaka (paste made from a ground bark) on their cheeks. As we sat down at our table, we were made to experience the region’s hand cleansing ritual where one wipes soaked betel leaves across your palms. Capturing the culinary diversity of Yangon, the special, dine-in menu comprises an array of small plates bursting with authentic Burmese spices, a selection of sweet indulgences, salads and refreshing beverages.
Although we walked in with the intention of savouring their Village Set — a traditional Burmese meal plated on a flat, cane basket — the summer heat made us long for their coolers first. And Tayat Thi Thoke (Raw Mango Salad) to go with it. We opted for Twilight (concocted from mango puree, shredded coconut, yakult and fizz) and El Dragon (a blend of dragon fruit, litchi and coconut water infused with nata de coco and elderflower syrup). Between both these well-balanced drinks that quenched our thirst, the latter took an easy win thanks to all our favourite ingredients coming together in one glass.
Arriving promptly at our table was the much-awaited traditional set, a collection of ten exquisite elements. We commenced with the customary Sweet Lime & Shallot Salad — a delightful medley of sweet lime, garlic oil, roasted gram flour, lime, shallot, crushed green chillies and peanuts — which complemented the Assorted Fries Platter featuring a playful trio featuring Mock Mince Samosa filled with Soy, Sweet Potato Tempura and Rice Crackers. We then reached for the Peppery Tofu & Onion Stir Fry accompanied by flaky shallow-fried Palata, a layered flatbread. The Coconut Rice and Pumpkin & Broad Bean Curry also offered a seamless blend of creamy, earthy and nutty flavours with a hint of sweetness.
Having tasted the delectable Banana Sanwin Makin, a traditional Burmese cake infused with banana and strawberries, baked in coconut cream — without a second thought, we sampled two more desserts. The honeycomb-shaped, Lemon Poppy Seed Ice Cream detailed with gold foil was a refreshing and indulgent treat. Lastly, we popped a couple of — The Mont Lone Yay Paw, a Thingyan sweet featuring rice flour dumpling balls filled with palm jaggery and adorned with shredded coconut — into our mouths before heading out the door in a food coma.
Meal for two: ₹2,250 onwards. On till May 19. At Brigade Road.
email: srushti @newindianexpress.com