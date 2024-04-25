Pangeo, in Bengaluru, lives up to its hype, as we find out…

The name of this beautiful restaurant suggests what you can expect on their menu. With a name like Pangeo, it’s not surprising that they have such an expansive menu. The real surprise, however, is their absolutely enchanting ambience and unbeatable location. How many restaurants in Bengaluru today can claim to have access to one of the most popular skylines in the city — Forum Rex Walk on Brigade Road — and such a beautiful part of it at that. We’re already sold the moment we step into the restaurant and all that’s left to win us over is good food.
It’s quite a hot evening, but in true Bengalurean fashion we decide to begin our meal with a Hot Toddy. The city classic that’s almost a must go-to these days. We pair this, of course, with another classic — the Nachos Grande. The combo, though uncommon, worked like they were always meant for each other. We quickly followed this up with their much-recommended Crunchy Cheese Avocado Maki. We also ordered for a Berrylicious and the fruity goodness of the drink complimented the maki perfectly.
Hoping to experiment with something out of the way, we decided to try the Crispy Konjee Shiitake Mushroom, not something you get to see on a menu very often. This interesting take was familiar yet blew our mind with it’s unique texture and flavour. It helped that our next dish was a Chicken Fondue. The cheesy goodness of a fondue met perfectly spiced chicken in this dish that is as much fun to eat as it is to taste.
We were already quite full by now and so had to choose our last dish wisely. While the menu abounds in great choices, something that caught our attention and for good reason too, was the Katsu Chicken with Blue Pea Rice. As shameless lovers of anime, katsu chicken isn’t unfamiliar territory, but we were afraid that the blue pea rice might just be a gimmicky addition. We are pleased to announce it wasn’t. The subtly flavoured rice dish played a competitive partner to the katsu and all was well for us.
Absolutely stuffed by now, we only had space for dessert and decided to go with two choices. Call it greed or just an unhealthy obsession with sweets, we chose the Chocolate Creme Brulée and the Jackfruit Mousse. While the latter surpassed our expectations, the latter left us pretty underwhelmed. But hey, you win some and lose some, right?
Meal for two: INR 2,500 onwards. At Forum Rex Walk, Brigade Road.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal