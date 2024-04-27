Beyond the delicious food, Cumulus at MAP in Bengaluru reminds you of classic rooftop cafés…

Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) Bengaluru opened a lovely rooftop eatery a while ago and we were waiting for a cool night to check out the space. It took the recent ghost rains of ten minutes (yes, what a downer!) to finally get us to brave a warm night out. We’re glad to report, however, that it was worth the effort. Irrespective of the rising mercury, this restaurant delivers and how!
You are wowed the moment you enter. The peaceful and verdant neighbourhood of Lavelle Road ensures you are among several green canopies and somehow, even though you are bang on Kasturba Road, the noises are strangely filtered out. That and the beautiful Bengaluru night skyline — you’re in for a treat. We wasted no time and got to ordering starters, main course and desserts all at one go and do not judge us, but decided to pair most of it with one large glass of Hot Toddy — the city’s preferred drink, especially when you’re nursing a sore throat.
We started off with a dish that we are very partial to, Avocado on Toast and let’s just say it’s highly recommended. We followed this up with a California Roll and were pretty shocked at how well it turned out. A non-Asian restaurant acing a roll was something that we didn’t expect. We then also dug into a Kung Pao Chicken, a Teriyaki Tofu and a Tofu Krapow and they were absolutely scrumptious.
We followed this up with a Margherita Pizza that left us wanting — the toppings were great, the base not so, and so, we’d rather recommend the Veg Cannelloni. Our favourite for the night, however, was the Thai Green Curry with Jasmine Rice — clean, simple flavours that were spot on! We ended our meal with a satisfying classic Tiramisu and then also had a few cups of hot coffee and chocolate before we finally called it a night. We’re definitely revisiting this place, because the menu offers a lot more soul food and with a view and ambience like this — we’d be stupid not to visit again.
Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. At Lavelle Road/Kasturba Road.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal