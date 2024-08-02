We list six new menus and food festivals for Bengaluru foodies to attend this week

JW Marriott Bengaluru’s Bengaluru Baking Company has just unveiled a brand-new menu including an all-day breakfast menu with signature dishes like Eggs Benedict, Egg White Frittata, Irani Mutton Samosas, Chicken Mince, Mushroom Pan Rolls and 48-hour slow-fermented Sourdough Avocado Toast with your choice of toppings. Meal for two: ₹1,500. Ongoing. At Vittal Mallya Road. +918884420220.
Esplanade celebrates the monsoon rains with an exclusive hilsa menu. Savour delicacies like Bhapa Elish, Elisher Tel Jhal, Boneless Elish Paturi, Doi Elish, Narkel Posto Elish, Elish Kumro Beguner Jhol, Elish Dumpukht, Kanchalanka Elish, Elish Mach Bhaja, Elish Pulao, Misti Doi and Malpoa. ₹950 onwards. On till August 18, lunch and dinner. At Indiranagar. +918040927878.
The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore is hosting an exclusive culinary pop-up Whispers of Kashmir. This exclusive menu prepared by chef Srinivasulu from Chor Bizarre, a Gurugram-based restaurant bringing the Kashmiri Wazwan to the city. ₹3,999 onwards. August 2 & 3, 7 pm & 9.30 pm. At Residency Road. +919035416155.
The Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore’s Bengaluru Brasserie rolls out Power Meal, a three-course power lunch pop-up spread over three months. The Power Meal empowers guests to create their ideal lunch experience with a new menu introduced every week. The pop-up serves a selection of soups or salads, main courses and desserts, along with an delectable mix of Asian, continental and Indian cuisine. ₹699 onwards. On till September 25, 12.30 pm – 3.30 pm. +91959510193.
Shangri-La Bengaluru’s luxurious Sunday brunch at b Café features specialities from around the world. From live cooking stations to interactive dishes prepared tableside, vibrant sushi bars, barbecues and live grills, aromatic tandoor and kebab selections, Asian wok stations and European fare. A decadent dessert spread and an on-call mixologist curates refreshing beverages too. ₹2,650 onwards. Every Sunday. At Palace Road. +918045126100.
Chef Vikas Seth curates a brand new selection of Lunch Bowls for the popular restaurants — Sanchez and Sriracha. Options include Habanero Cottage Cheese and Lunch Burrito Bowl which is a bowl layered with Mexican rice; and Cantonese Prawns Bowl with its combination of Chili Oyster Prawns and Vegetable Fried Rice and the popular Singaporean Black Pepper Lamb Bowl. ₹375. Ongoing. At Nagavara. +919606071430.