We bring you a specially curated list of five new menus and pop-ups across Bengaluru that you cannot miss this week

Chart your long weekend ahead with these five fabulous food events
This week too, you won’t be disappointed as the fabulous restaurants of Bengaluru have yet again rolled out an array of new menus and a host of must-attend pop-ups. We’ve curated a list of five diverse culinary pit stops you should add to your weekend itinerary.

Around the world

Travellers Bungalow, a restaurant known for its diverse and globally inspired menu, is celebrating its second year anniversary with the introduction of a brand new menu. New offerings include small plates, international grills and appetisers, summer salads, flatbreads, wraps, Romanian pizzas, gourmet main courses, energetic bowls and desserts. Meal for two: ₹1,400 onwards. Ongoing. At Indiranagar. +919008311005.

Monsoon magic

Toast & Tonic — beloved for exceptional cocktails, local inspirations and American dining — has launched an exciting new Monsoon Menu. This limited-time seasonal menu showcases the best the season has to offer. Think crispy fritters, spicy noodles, a hot bowl of wonton soup and a warm apple cake. Meal for two: ₹2,000 onwards. On till August 15. At Richmond Road. +919148254262.

Ice spice

One8 Commune Bangalore announces Goodness is Serv’d, a special limited-edition dessert menu crafted by chef Agnibh Mudi featuring the popular city-based brand Ulo Ice Cream to commemorate Ice Cream Month. Enticing selection of flavours — Tonka Bean, Chocolate Sorbet, Double Doh, Mallow Fellow and Gimme S’more. ₹600 onwards. Ongoing. At Kasturba Road. +918748881818.

Oriental bites

Chef Seefah Ketchaiyo, renowned for her expertise in Thai cuisine, is set to host an exclusive pop-up at UNO Izakaya in JW Marriott Bengaluru. Joining her is chef Karan Bane, who specialises in Japanese cuisine, promising a unique fusion of flavours from Bangkok and Tokyo with signature dishes and cocktails. ₹4,250 onwards. On till August 11. At Vittal Mallya Road. +919663550426.

Kashmiri manducations

Monsoon, the 24-hour dining restaurant at The Park Bangalore, presents Poshmaal — the latest edition of the property’s Culinary Expeditions series promising the patrons curated food festivals. The pop-up by chef Rahul Wali and chef Sidakpreet Singh Kalra will showcase staple dishes from Kashmiri Pandit cuisine. ₹1,750 onwards. On till August 11. At MG Road. +918025594666.

