Chef Seefah Ketchaiyo, known for her eponymous restaurant Seefah, is hosting a pop-up in Bengaluru this weekend

In a gastronomic collaboration, Chef Seefah Ketchaiyo, a celebrated name in Thai cuisine, will be hosting an exclusive pop-up at UNO Izakaya, JW Marriott Bengaluru, alongside Chef Karan Bane, an expert in Japanese culinary arts. Taking place on the August 10 and 11, this unique dining experience promises a masterful fusion of flavours from Bangkok and Tokyo.
Chef Seefah, known for her eponymous restaurant Seefah, which has earned a place in La Liste's Top 1000 Restaurants globally, brings over 15 years of experience from her work in prestigious five-star hotels across Thailand, China and India. Her innovative approach to traditional Thai cuisine, deeply inspired by her father’s home cooking, has captivated food lovers in India, making her one of the top culinary talents in the country.
The carefully curated menu for this pop-up will highlight Chef Seefah’s signature dishes, each blending authentic Southeast Asian flavours with contemporary twists, ensuring an unforgettable dining experience.
Last evening, wepreviewed the much-anticipated pop-up dinner at UNO Izakaya and it was nothing short of a culinary revelation. The evening’s offerings were a seamless fusion of flavours that both chefs are renowned for. The vegetarian course we selected began with Silken Tofu with Jalapeño Dressing and Chives. The tofu, delicate and smooth, was perfectly complemented by the sharpness of the jalapeño, providing a delightful balance of spice and silkiness. The Vegetarian Rice Paper Roll that followed was a refreshing bite, light yet flavourful, showcasing a wonderful medley of textures wrapped in tender rice paper which paired well with the punget yet flavourful super spicy sauce.
The third course, creamy Five Mushrooms with Onion Dressing, was an earthy celebration of umami, where the richness of the mushrooms was enhanced by the tangy onion dressing. The highlight of the meal was undoubtedly the Pok Tak (Vegetarian Thai Style Spicy Soup with Basil). This dish, with its fragrant broth and well-balanced spice, truly captured the essence of Thai comfort food, offering warmth in every spoonful.
The Rice Cracker with Red Curry Crunchy Peanut Dip served as a delightful palate cleanser, introducing a crunch paired with the creamy, slightly spicy peanut dip. Moving on to the main, the Grilled Mockmeat with Southern Thai Curry and Rice Noodle was a masterclass in texture and taste. The meal concluded on a sweet note with the Shokupan Honey Toast, paired with Black Sesame Ice-Cream.
For those opting for the non-vegetarian menu, the selections were equally impressive, starting with Hamachi with Jalapeño Dressing and Chives, and progressing through delicacies such as Pandanus Chicken and Roasted Tenderloin with Onion Dressing and Arugula. Noteworthy mentions include the Pok Tak with Tiger Prawn and Basil and the Steamed Seabass with Southern Thai Curry and Rice Noodle — both of which stood out for their robust flavours and impeccable presentation.
₹4,250 onwards. On till August 11. At Vittal Mallya Road. +919663550426.