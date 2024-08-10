Chef Seefah Ketchaiyo, known for her eponymous restaurant Seefah, is hosting a pop-up in Bengaluru this weekend

In a gastronomic collaboration, Chef Seefah Ketchaiyo, a celebrated name in Thai cuisine, will be hosting an exclusive pop-up at UNO Izakaya, JW Marriott Bengaluru, alongside Chef Karan Bane, an expert in Japanese culinary arts. Taking place on the August 10 and 11, this unique dining experience promises a masterful fusion of flavours from Bangkok and Tokyo.

Chef Seefah, known for her eponymous restaurant Seefah, which has earned a place in La Liste's Top 1000 Restaurants globally, brings over 15 years of experience from her work in prestigious five-star hotels across Thailand, China and India. Her innovative approach to traditional Thai cuisine, deeply inspired by her father’s home cooking, has captivated food lovers in India, making her one of the top culinary talents in the country.

The carefully curated menu for this pop-up will highlight Chef Seefah’s signature dishes, each blending authentic Southeast Asian flavours with contemporary twists, ensuring an unforgettable dining experience.