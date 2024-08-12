Long weekend binge: Five Independence Day meals in Bengaluru celebrating India and its diverse cuisine

As India enters the 78th year of Independence, the city's top hotels celebrate the occasion by serving various unique dishes, especially rolled out in the colours of the National Flag. From fine dining at Four Seasons to Radisson Blu, Indulge brings you some of the options around town for August 15, 2024.
Head to Braveheart Brunch by Ministry of Food for a lavish meal honouring all the bravehearts of the nation on the 77th Independence Day. On offer are dishes like Paneer Hariyali, Banarasi Chaat Bhandar, Murgh Tikka di Bhangra, Chicken Biryani, Masor Tenga and Dal Makhani. INR 2,299 onwards. 12.30 pm. At Challaghatta. +91735375983.
This Independence Day, dine at Lush! Chef Somasundaram has curated an exclusive and elaborate themed lunch where one can relish the flavours of India with a lavish spread inspired by the diverse regions of our culinary heritage. Menu includes Hyderabadi Dum Biryani, live counters and street food favourites like paani puri. INR 2,000 onwards. 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Race Course Road. +919513944520.
The luxury hotel is extending a 10-day Independence Day celebration with a culinary fiesta called Desi Chaat at the popular all-day modern kitchen-style dining room, CUR8. Indulge in vibrant and diverse street foods of India like Chowpatty Chat, Chole Kulche, Samosa Chaat, Lucknowi Seekh Kebabs and Basket Chaat. INR 3,200 onwards. August 25, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Bellary Road. +917619146004.
Enjoy a special meal this Independence Day at Melange, the hotel’s sophisticated, all-day dining restaurant. On offer are salad specials like Chatpata Murg with Teen Rango Wali Shimla Mirch; Kesariya Poached Pears with Arugula; a Tri-Colour Chicken Roulade platter; Teen Masale ke Murgh Tikka; Tiranga Paneer Shehzadi Tikka; and Main Dishes such as Tri-Colour Crepes with Wild Mushroom Ragout; and Teen Rang ka Malai Kofta. Dessert specials will include Tiranga Burfi; Gajar, Lauki aur Safed Suji ka Halwa; and Tri-Colour Bar Cake. Meal for two: INR 3,500 onwards. At Marathahalli.18001080333.
Celebrate the spirit of freedom with a luxurious dining experience at the gourmet restaurants. The talented chefs have meticulously crafted a menu that perfectly blends the rich flavors of India, offering a feast that pays homage to our nation’s diverse culinary heritage. The Independence Day Buffet is given with a flat 50% discount at Feast, our signature restaurant, welcomes you to indulge in a lavish buffet that marks the 78th year of India's Independence while Zarf the Indian specialty restaurant, guests can embark on a culinary journey through the forgotten flavors of the North-West Frontier. On till August 18. At Whitefield. +919513982058.