Long weekend binge: Five Independence Day meals in Bengaluru celebrating India and its diverse cuisine

Celebrate the spirit of freedom with a luxurious dining experience at the gourmet restaurants. The talented chefs have meticulously crafted a menu that perfectly blends the rich flavors of India, offering a feast that pays homage to our nation’s diverse culinary heritage. The Independence Day Buffet is given with a flat 50% discount at Feast, our signature restaurant, welcomes you to indulge in a lavish buffet that marks the 78th year of India's Independence while Zarf the Indian specialty restaurant, guests can embark on a culinary journey through the forgotten flavors of the North-West Frontier. On till August 18. At Whitefield. +919513982058.