Chef Tarun Sibal’s gourmet restaurant, Swwing, unveils a new menu inspired by his travels to coastal destinations

Last year, Indiranagar welcomed a vibrant addition to its gastronomic scene — Swwing, Gourmet Table & Wine Bar. Helmed by the award-winning chef Tarun Sibal, this culinary destination captures the essence of South East Asia’s coastal charm, offering a sophisticated blend of traditional flavours and contemporary techniques.
Inspired by Tarun’s travels through various seaside serenades, Swwing is more than just a restaurant; it is a celebration of tropical flair and gastronomic artistry. Now, nearly a year since its inception, Swwing has unveiled a new menu that elevates luxury dining to an immersive culinary adventure.
Since we loved the previous menu, our expectations were already high and the Amaranth Leaf Chaat, Urulai Roast — a crisp, earthy delight that set the bar higher with its nuanced textures, provided a perfect prelude to the golden, spiced potatoes. The dish paired beautifully with the signature cocktail, Swwing A Ling — a zesty concoction of lime juice, simple syrup shaken with blood orange and passionfruit purées, sake and fresh pink grapefruit juice.
For seafood lovers, the King Fish Masala Fry is an absolute must-try. Richly spiced with a smoky, tangy bite, this dish is expertly balanced by the refreshing, sweet-tart crunch of the Mango Peanut Salad. The yummy fish was followed by the Prawn Dumplings — delicately fried and filled with tender prawns which were served alongside chilli oil — familiar yet not very creative.
The main course presented the best dish of the evening — the Seared Snapper with Homemade Hara-Curry and Sticky Rice. The tender snapper, seared to perfection, is richly flavoured with hara-curry, a symphony of aromatic, earthy and subtly spicy notes.
As the feast drew to a close, desserts took centre stage. The Honey Toast with vanilla ice cream, hazelnut and caramel is a heavenly combination of crisp, sweet and nutty flavours, while the Spiced Dark Chocolate Mousse with sour cherries and walnut crumble offered a rich, decadent finale with just the right hint of tartness to cleanse the palate.
Meal for two: ₹2,500 onwards. At Indiranagar.