Chef Tarun Sibal’s gourmet restaurant, Swwing, unveils a new menu inspired by his travels to coastal destinations

Last year, Indiranagar welcomed a vibrant addition to its gastronomic scene — Swwing, Gourmet Table & Wine Bar. Helmed by the award-winning chef Tarun Sibal, this culinary destination captures the essence of South East Asia’s coastal charm, offering a sophisticated blend of traditional flavours and contemporary techniques.

Inspired by Tarun’s travels through various seaside serenades, Swwing is more than just a restaurant; it is a celebration of tropical flair and gastronomic artistry. Now, nearly a year since its inception, Swwing has unveiled a new menu that elevates luxury dining to an immersive culinary adventure.