Mumbai’s renowned, celebrity-approved patisserie by Bunty Mahajan opens doors to its flagship outlet in Bengaluru

Our exclusive preview and tasting event last weekend offered us a glimpse into what Bengaluru can expect from this new culinary destination. As we chatted with Bunty Mahajan, who graciously guided us through the menu, we discovered that the patisserie will soon expand beyond desserts to include a couple of savouries. For now, however, the focus remains firmly on the sweet offerings, complemented by beverages like the delicate Rose Tea and a classic Cappuccino. At any given time, patrons will be spoilt for choice with a minimum of 20 cake and dessert variants, ranging from rich chocolates and creamy cheesecakes to a vibrant fresh fruit collection. True to their commitment to quality, every item is also made fresh within 30 minutes of placing your order.