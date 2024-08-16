Mumbai’s renowned, celebrity-approved patisserie by Bunty Mahajan opens doors to its flagship outlet in Bengaluru

From the intimate joy of baking for friends and family to crafting desserts that delighted the creme de la creme of Mumbai, Deliciae Pâtisserie is the embodiment of Bunty Mahajan’s passion and expertise. Since its inception in 2004, this Mumbai-based brand has evolved into a revered name in the world of gourmet patisseries. With over 18 years of experience under her belt, Bunty has perfected the art of creating custom cakes and desserts that cater to the Indian palate with elegance and flair.
The name Deliciae, which translates to delight in Latin, is more than fitting. The brand’s exquisite creations have become the talk of the town, with Alia Bhatt, Bipasha Basu, Soha Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rohit Sharma and even the illustrious Ambanis, all having indulged in their signature cakes. Known especially for their seasonal fruit specials, these cakes are a modern homage to classic, homebaked desserts that not only look fabulous but taste heavenly too.
Imagine our excitement when we learned that this celebrated patisserie has now opened its doors in Bengaluru. Nestled in the bustling locality of Indiranagar, the new 620 sq ft flagship space is a minimalist’s dream. The exterior is wrapped in understated greys, leading into an all-white interior that feels serene. Hanging plants and artistic wall plates add a touch of whimsy, while the open bar design and varied seating arrangements, including cosy community tables, make it an ideal spot for bonding over something sweet.
Our exclusive preview and tasting event last weekend offered us a glimpse into what Bengaluru can expect from this new culinary destination. As we chatted with Bunty Mahajan, who graciously guided us through the menu, we discovered that the patisserie will soon expand beyond desserts to include a couple of savouries. For now, however, the focus remains firmly on the sweet offerings, complemented by beverages like the delicate Rose Tea and a classic Cappuccino. At any given time, patrons will be spoilt for choice with a minimum of 20 cake and dessert variants, ranging from rich chocolates and creamy cheesecakes to a vibrant fresh fruit collection. True to their commitment to quality, every item is also made fresh within 30 minutes of placing your order.
During our tasting, we first sampled Biscoff Cheesecake, Almond Nougat Cake and Apple Crumble Cheesecake — all impeccably crafted, with just the right balance of sweetness, moisture and generous fillings. Yet, it was the Apple Crumble Cheesecake that emerged as the clear winner, thanks to its innovative pairing of apple and cheese — a combination that felt both familiar and refreshingly novel. The Fresh Raspberry Chocolate Fudge and Fresh Mixed Berry Gateau also vied for our attention, with the decadent chocolate ultimately winning us over with its irresistible richness, which we’re sure, will keep us coming back for more.