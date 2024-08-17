Four highly-anticipated pop-ups and new menus in Bengaluru to try out this weekend

Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore’s The Bengaluru Brasserie just rolled out a month-long special menu — Sizzle Your Senses. This exciting new pop-up offers a thrilling fusion of Continental, Asian and Indian flavours, elevated by various flavours of liquor. Think Cajun Prawn, Chili Paneer and Vegetable Sizzler. INR 699 onwards. On till August 31, 6.30 pm – 10.30 pm. At MG Road. +91959510193.
Quattro, the all-day dining at Leela Bhartiya City is hosting a week-long Italian brunch crafted by chef Roberto Apa. This brunch offers a perfect fusion of Italy’s rich culinary traditions with the relaxed vibe of a late-morning feast featuring an Espresso Bar, Antipasti Platter, Frittata, Sfogliatella, Bomboloni, Cannoli, Pastiera and of course a selection of pastas. INR 2,499 onwards. On till August 25, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Thanisandra Main Road. +919611529294.
BLR Brewing Company has recently introduced its Monsoon Menu boasting an array of street foods and regional specialties that define the rainy season in India. This special menu offers iconic dishes such as Bandra Pav Bhaji, T Nagar Vazhakkai Bhajji, Nagpur Sabudana Vada, Connaught Place Aloo Samosa with Mint & Tamarind Chutney and lots more! Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. Ongoing. At Whitefield and HSR Layout.
Toast & Tonic Bangalore's delicious limited-edition weekday luncheon is perfect for those midday cravings with a meal that's both healthy and hearty. Roasted Pumpkin Soup, Linguine Aglio Olio, Grilled Chicken, Seafood Risotto and Coffee Ice Cream. INR 900 onwards. Monday to Thursday, 12 pm - 4 pm. At Wood Street. +919148254262.