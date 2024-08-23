We curate a list of the seven most interesting food fests and pop-ups in Bengaluru this weekend

Where Thai Meets Balinese — a must-attend fusion feast festival at InAzia at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center. Curated by chef Rungtiwa Sorlae and chef Surya Restiawan, the menu boasts Yam Mamuang, Jukut Kangkong Pelecing, Lawar Ayam Kacang Panjang and Dadar Gulung among other delicacies. ₹3,000 onwards. On till August 25. At Whitefield. +918904277815.
Don’t miss this once-in-a-15-day brunch at Le Cirque Signature at The Leela Palace Bengaluru. Curated by chef Ranjan Rao, this Franco-Italian Brunch this Sunday offers delectable Ceviche, Crudos, Charcuterie, Cheeses and breads besides the piece de resistance — French and Italian desserts. ₹4,000 onwards. August 25, 12.30 pm – 4 pm. At Indiranagar. +919663703105.
Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway has rolled out a special South Indian cuisine pop-up at High Ultra Lounge. This unique culinary experience features reimagined South Indian bar bites like Sofrito Tossed Button Idli, Podi Masala Cheese Melts and Coorgi Lamb Croquettes paired with cocktails such as Rainy-Day Reviver Toddy and Misty Drizzle Delight. ₹500 onwards. On till August 25, 4.30 pm onwards. At Rajajinagar. +919591996959.
Hotel Royal Orchid in collaboration with Fisherman Wharf is thrilled to host a Goan Food Festival. Chef Joel Murzelo alongside chef Jayprakash Bhatt will showcase a menu that is sure to transport you to the shores of River Sal with dishes such as Mushroom and Truffle Rissois, Tambde Bhaji, Chicken Cafreal Satay and Kingfish Reachado. ₹1,800 onwards. On till September 1, 7.30 pm onwards. At Domlur. +919902954007.
Celebrate the sea every Wednesday at Aloft ORR’s Ocean’s Bounty festival. Relish a weekly grand buffet including specials like Salmon Uramaki Roll, Chilli Garlic Prawns, Seafood Stew and Thai Fish among other treats. ₹1,999 onwards. Every Wednesday, 12.30 pm – 3. 30 pm. At Bellandur. +918045101010.
Salt — a fine-dining Indian restaurant has recently introduced an exciting Punjabi Food Festival sporting a diverse array of traditional Punjabi dishes. Signature delicacies such as Rajma Galouti Kebab, Chatpata Kumbh Masala, Bhatti Da Murgh, Bajre Ki Roti and the decadent Gud Pista Kulfi are on offer. Meal for two: ₹1,500 onwards. Ongoing. Across outlets.
Neo Kitchen of Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Park is delighted to announce Paon Diaries — an exclusive fine dining event promising authentic flavours of the Southeast Asia nation. In collaboration with chef Dewa Ketut Agung and chef Endi Mayawati from Hilton Bali, this Indonesian cuisine festival will serve dishes like a fiery sambal and a delicate rendang. ₹2,295 onwards. August 27 to September 5, 7 pm onwards. At Hebbal. +918069012345.