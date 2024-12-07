The newest offerings at this Bengaluru bakery are worth every penny spent

Finally, it was time for the star of the show, the Trinity Dark Chocolate Ganache Pastry. This multi-textured cake offered layers of dark chocolate ganache and a crackle that created an unforgettable melt-in-the-mouth chocolate experience. This place is definitely worth a visit!

₹600 for two. At ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations, Whitefield.

(Written by Pramiti Digra)