The newest offerings at this Bengaluru bakery are worth every penny spent

We had the delight of visiting the ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations earlier this month, and it was nothing short of a gastronomic adventure. The bakery transports you to Sunfeast’s delectable world with a diverse menu catering to every palate. With something for everyone, the bakery becomes a perfect place for a family visit, a couple’s time alone, a get-together with friends or a kids’ day out. Our journey through their menu started with the Classic French Butter Croissant and we were captivated by its golden crust. Each bite revealed a soft, buttery interior that perfectly embodied the flaky texture one expects from a classic French pastry. This croissant set the tone for what was to come. Next, we indulged in the Classic Tres Leches, a heavenly sponge cake soaked in three different types of milk. The cake was incredibly moist and creamy, providing a rich yet light experience that was both satisfying and refreshing
The Dark Fantasy Chocolate Loaded Croissant that came next was a wish come true for any chocolate lover. This flaky croissant was filled with decadent dark chocolate ganache and glazed with nutty milk chocolate, creating a delightful contrast in flavour and textures. The brownie crunch on top added an irresistible finish. For something savoury, we tried the Masala Paneer Croissant Sandwich and this fusion dish combined a spicy paneer burji with crunchy veggies and a zesty mint-coriander chutney nestled within a soft croissant. The Frangipane A l m o n d Croissant was another treat, filled g enerously with rich almond cream that complemented the buttery layers beautifully.
We also sampled their Pull-Apart Cheesy Garlicky Bagel, which was loaded with cream cheese and drenched in garlic butter. This savoury option was doubleroasted to perfection, making it irresistibly cheesy and garlicky. The Murgh Tikka Kulcha Dabeli Sandwich also showcased the chef ’s creativity, featuring a spiced cheesy murgh tikka in a fluffy kulcha, grilled to enhance its flavours alongside mint and dry ginger chutneys.
Finally, it was time for the star of the show, the Trinity Dark Chocolate Ganache Pastry. This multi-textured cake offered layers of dark chocolate ganache and a crackle that created an unforgettable melt-in-the-mouth chocolate experience. This place is definitely worth a visit!
₹600 for two. At ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations, Whitefield.
(Written by Pramiti Digra)