Here’s a round-up of culinary offerings in Bengaluru that should be on your list this week

Bengaluru’s culinary scene is sizzling with a diverse range of dining experiences. From gourmet street food to secret cocktail bars and fine dining festivals, the city is offering something for every palate. As you head out on your gastronomic adventure this weekend, be sure to include the following!
Here are some indulgent soirées for you to attend! Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore is hosting a poolside event with a touch of Italian luxury. Delectable gourmet grills will keep you company as you enjoy Casa Bottega Prosecco, the exquisite sparkling wine from Treviso, Italy. The event titled A Sparkling Soirée is sure to be a much-needed opportunity to unwind! Be sure to immerse yourself in this world of bubbles and bites!
Meal for two: INR 3,200 onwards. On till December 14, from 6 pm to 8 pm. At MG Road.
Bengaluru is all set to unlock a secret world of cocktails! Pass Code Only (PCO), the iconic speakeasy from New Delhi is taking over Muro. Expect innovative drinks like Not for Check-In, A Sticky Mess, Bad Reputation and Eve’s Choice. The drinks are bound to narrate a story, crafted with precision and served in a hidden, intimate setting, following their signature style of blending mystery and mixology. Pair them up with Muro’s sumptuous and diverse culinary offerings and you’re all set for the night! Meal for two: INR 3,500. On December 14, 7 pm onwards. At Museum Road.
Street Storyys, the gourmet vegetarian street food sensation, has launched a new outlet in Bengaluru! The renowned vegetarian street food haven will ensure an exciting adventure for your taste buds as you relish dishes like Ghee Bhaji Sando, Jammu Rajma Poke Bowl and sinful desserts like Salted Pistachio Caramel. You can also pair your meal with a refreshing Promogerante Lemongrass or a spiced Curry leaf Mang, Mausambi. Don’t miss out! Meal for two: INR 300 onwards. On till December 31. Across outlets.
Revel in festive spirits as Maverick & Farmer introduces its mouth-watering Christmas menu. Replete with innovative twists, this menu could be the opportunity to enjoy the festive flavours you’ve been looking forward to experiencing during the year. Beverages like Candy Cane — a decadent cold brew infused with the comforting spices of Christmas pudding, Christmas Blend Coffee-tini — a velvety espresso concoction with rich cocoa foam and a refreshing mint twist; and more will surely get you into the groove for this festive season. Meal for two: INR 400 onwards. On till December 31. Across outlets.
Bengaluru’s evergreen groundnut fair culture returns in the form of Kadalekai Parishe (Groundnut Festival). Oota Bangalore is celebrating the city’s beloved festival through a special menu that’s anything but ‘shell’ shocking. Whether there’s a craving for a refreshing twist or an urge to dive into nostalgic flavours this menu has your back. Try the Kadalekai Usali, a vibrant salad with steamed peanuts, onions and a touch of coconut. Alternatively, KBC (Khara Bun Congress) — a local legend featuring split peanuts nestled between buttery buns will speak to the Bengalurean soul in you. Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. On till 15 December. 12 pm onwards. At Whitefield.
Tantalise your taste buds at this Andhra Food Festival by chef Muni Chandrudu of Radisson Blu Bengaluru Outer Ring Road. This mouthwatering menu showcases the best of Andhra cuisine beginning with the refreshing flavours of masala buttermilk, tender coconut water, the appetising Mulakada Pappu Charu and Paya Soup. For the main course, indulge in a variety of dishes, including Guntur Mirapakai Kodi, Vanjaram Tawa Fish Fry, Miryalu Putta Godugulu, Hyderabadi Paneer 65 and more! Don’t forget to end your meal on a sweet note with traditional desserts like Qubani Ka Mitha, Kakinada Madatha Khaza and Badam Halwa.
Popular confectioners Merwans has finally opened its door in Koramangala! Inaugurated by the promising cricketer Shreyanka Patil, the store offers its classics like Yoghurt Milk Chocolate, Milk Dark Chocolate, Raspberry Vanilla Praline and more. If you want to indulge in some savoury delights before you dig into their sinfully sweet dishes, you must try out the Kabuli Chicken Roll, Chicken Garlic Pattice and Closed Pizza among others.