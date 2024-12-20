Fabulous@14 | And where are we eating today in Bengaluru?

Bengaluru gives you ample options when it comes to eating out. You are so spoiled for choice that by the time you decide where to head to, ordering food online would seem like a better option. This year, we can’t even imagine the number of eateries that opened in the city — well, over 500! Some are doing really well while some, not so much. And then there are these restaurants who stand out from the rest, etching their names in the hearts of their loyal fans, forever!
Siren Cocktail Bar, Lavelle Road
This stylish new addition to the city’s nightlife scene draws inspiration from the vibrant festivals of China. It offers a unique blend of creative cocktails and Chinese-inspired small plates. The interiors feature bold brocades, vivid prints, red accents and lush plants, creating an immersive atmosphere. “With the new year we are looking forward to the maturing of the cocktail bar space in the city. With new cocktail bars opening every week. It’s time to get even more innovative with our offerings and push the boundaries once again. Our bar team at siren has come into their own very nicely and with healthy competition from our other teams and as well as other bars, they have been asked to push the limits of innovation with full support of all the partners. It’s going to be a very interesting and challenging journey. We have a very interesting line up of cocktails coming up and also focusing on the all time classics. We can’t wait for our patrons to enjoy our new line up,” shares partner, Nikhil Chittiappa.
Thelagram, JP Nagar
This well-loved restaurant located in JP Nagar offers a variety of North Indian and South Indian dishes, as well as street food and desserts. The ambiance is casual and cozy, making it a popular choice for those looking to enjoy flavourful meals in a relaxed setting. “Thelagram is your friendly neighbourhood desi restaurant and bar, which is the brainchild of the promoters of Uru! The whole idea behind creating this space was to give something completely new and different to the people of Bengaluru and make the Great Indian Khao-Piyo-Aish-Karo Experience larger than life with fun desi style cocktails and mocktails, favourite street foods from across India, great music with old Bollywood feels, quirky wall art, along with a ’90s retro vibe. So, what we want as we step into a brand-new year is to help people create memories at Thelagram,” founder Kuncheria Marattukalam tells us.
Serious Slice, RR Nagar
Serious Slice is a vibrant pizzeria known for its authentic wood-fired pizzas and cozy ambiance. It offers an open-kitchen experience where customers can watch their pizzas being freshly prepared, from dough-stretching to oven-firing, adding a theatrical touch to dining. “In 2025, we’re thrilled to bring the authentic spirit of Naples to the heart of Bengaluru’s Central Business District as we expand Serious Slice. Rooted in the timeless craft of Neapolitan sourdough pizza, our second outlet, soon to become our flagship, will embody the essence of traditional pizza-making — where every slice reflects the rich heritage of Naples. From hand-stretched dough to vibrant, fresh ingredients, we’re dedicated to delivering an authentic pizza experience. Building on this foundation, we aim to open multiple outlets across the city in 2025, making Serious Slice the go-to destination for genuine, soulful Neapolitan pizza,” says managing partner, Anirudh Kheny.
Dindigul Ponram, Koramangala
This eatery is celebrated for its rich, traditional flavours, particularly for its famous mutton biryani. They use carefully sourced ingredients, ensuring an authentic taste. “As we move towards 2025, we look forward to growth, strength and living up to our promise. This only means growth, towards our business and our brand. Strengthening our customers’ love and trust with the authenticity of food and flavour. The passion driven Ponram legacy will continue to fulfill and live up to its promise of staying true to the essence of what we believe in — moving ahead with passion and delivering with compassion,” says partner, Chandrashekar Jayaraman.
Ouzo by Fire, Indiranagar
This restaurant specialises in Mangalorean cuisine, offering a range of flavourful dishes that reflect the coastal tastes of the region. The ambiance is chic and modern, making it a great spot for casual dining or a night out with friends. “In 2025, Ouzo by Fire plans to bring fresh and exciting experiences to our patrons through dynamic collaborations, bar takeovers and vibrant events that energise the bar scene. On the culinary front, we aim to elevate our offerings by introducing seasonal menus, refining our Goan specialties and innovating with our grills to provide a dining experience that fits the lively atmosphere of the bar,” partner Milan Gupta tells us.
Öz by Kebapçi, UB City
This vibrant Turkish and Mediterranean restaurant offers an authentic taste of Turkish cuisine. The 6,000-square-foot space features contemporary Turkish décor with blue and gold interiors, intricate patterns and luxurious accents, creating an inviting ambiance. “Our vision for 2025 is to continue redefining how Turkish cuisine is experienced in India. At Kebapçi, we aim to blend Turkish flavours with innovative presentations, creating a unique dining journey for our guests. We have always been committed to sourcing high-quality ingredients and will continue to do the same, introducing new vegetarian dishes inspired by Turkiye’s culinary heritage and expanding our presence to reach more food enthusiasts. Beyond the plate, we envision fostering a deeper connection with our guests by celebrating culture, tradition and community. We are excited to make 2025 a year of growth, flavours and unique culinary experiences,” shares co-owner, Aasim Shah.
Moglu, St Mark’s Road
Moglu is a unique restaurant in Bengaluru that focuses on innovative and cross-cultural culinary experiences. Co-founded by Ankita Shree and Kiran Narayanan, Moglu’s menu is designed around seasonal, fresh ingredients and it features dishes inspired by global culinary traditions. “At Moglu, we want to bring the primary focus back to quality instead of profitability. We believe that the food business can not be guided by the same principles as any other business, because food is a consumable, we directly put into our bodies. While we want to build a sustainable, profitable company, we want to do it putting quality at the heart of the narrative. Our mission is to build something that outlasts us,” co-owner Ankita Shree tells us.
Fireside, Kalyan Nagar
This unique restaurant celebrates the primal art of cooking over open flames. The restaurant features an open-kitchen concept, allowing diners to witness the cooking process, where ingredients are transformed using wood-fired techniques. “At Fireside, 2025 marks a year of deepening our connection to nature, community and craft. We’re embracing sustainability, celebrating seasonal abundance and championing local ingredients like never before. We’re committing to sustainable practices, house-brewing kombucha with seasonal ingredients and also preserving them using age-old methods of pickling and fermentation. We’re also using vinegars made from repurposed vegetable trimmings, while using pruned wood from local farmers to elevate our signature fire-cooking methods. As Bengaluru’s premier destination for smoked and fire-cooked meats and vegetables, Fireside is all set to elevate dining experiences rooted in authenticity, sustainability and bold flavours,” shares co-owner, Priyanka Alve.
Koko Bengaluru, Old Madras Road
This luxury Asian dining restaurant brings a blend of Cantonese and Japanese flavours to the city. The restaurant’s diverse menu features innovative creations catering to diverse dietary preferences, offering vegan, Jain and gluten-free options. “With a legacy of providing the highest quality service for over a decade across the country, we’ve built a loyal following. As we move into 2025, we’re thrilled to push the boundaries of dining by introducing more global bar concepts to India and amplifying the experience with our signature IPs like Sakura Brunch and Tasting Thursday Specials. We are eager to bring the Koko experience to more people and cities across India, staying true to our commitment to culinary excellence and delivering the same unforgettable dining experience in each location and each event,” co-owner Keenan Tham tells us.
Kopitiam Lah, Indiranagar
This recently opened Malaysian restaurant and coffee shop offers an authentic experience of Malaysia’s beloved café culture. Known for serving light bites like Kaya Toast, the café’s menu extends to local dishes such as Nasi Lemak, Char Kway Teow and a variety of beverages like the iconic Kopi C and Teh, a Malaysian tea with condensed milk. “We are incredibly grateful for the tremendous love and support Kopitiam Lah has received. As we look ahead to 2025, our focus remains on staying true to the essence of our product while exploring new horizons. In 2025, we have a lot of collaborations that we want to work on. Especially with the chefs that were part of our initial curation. We want to bring down a lot of the chefs from Malaysia to do this. In addition to these collaborations, we’ll continue to push boundaries with our menu, ensuring that innovation and creativity remain at the heart of Kopitiam Lah,” says co-owner, Vinesh Johny.
Cajsa, Residency Road
This recently opened fine dining restaurant at ITC Gardenia specialises in contemporary European cuisine offering luxury tasting menus with options for seven, nine or eleven courses at very reasonable prices. The restaurant combines traditional culinary techniques with modern innovations and aims to deliver a creative yet familiar gastronomic experience. “Cajsa aims to continue to redefine luxury dining and concepts in 2025 by creating familiarity amongst innovative and reimagined classics across the globe, crafted with global ingredients and techniques,” general manager, ITC Gardenia, Amandeep Kaur tells us.
Eight, Hebbal
This luxury pan-Asian restaurant brings an exquisite dining experience inspired by east and oriental cuisines. The menu features diverse offerings, including dim sums, sushi, robata grill dishes and signature options like Jasmine Smoked New Zealand Pork Ribs and Steamed Indian Salmon. Eight is also known for its unique cocktails, such as the Hokkaido Martini and Kill Bill Gimlet, designed to complement its rich culinary experience. “More than just a restaurant, Eight offers an experience that seamlessly blends authentic pan-Asian cuisine with expertly crafted beverages. The Mall of Asia outlet exemplifies versatility, catering to business lunches in the alfresco area, lively evenings in the lounge with top DJs and exclusive terrace events with a private bar. With its vibrant ambiance and unique fusion of dining and nightlife, Eight has become a favourite destination for unforgettable moments. Looking ahead to 2025, Eight is poised to expand into other cities, bringing its signature culinary excellence and bar culture to high streets across India,” co-owner Prashant Issar tells us.
Olive Beach, Wood Street
This Mediterranean-themed restaurant garnered attention for its blend of heritage charm and modern ambiance. The restaurant, now relaunched, is set in an elegant old villa, offering an alfresco lounge bar and intimate dining spaces, ideal for leisurely lunches or romantic dinners. “In 2025 Olive Beach turns 20 years old and for all these years it‘s been one of Bengaluru’s favourite restaurants. To celebrate 20 years we’ve first refurbished it and it’s looking lovely. Next we’ve built an exciting new leadership here which has already started serving up absolutely lip smacking food. We will supplement this with some cool events throughout the year. We look forward to having you with us,” says co-owner AD Singh.
Wine in Progress, Shantinagar
Wine in Progress (WIP) is a wine bar located at The Courtyard. Opened in early 2024, the bar is dedicated to serving a rotating selection of wines paired with small plates from the adjacent Naru Noodle Bar. The concept stands out in Bengaluru for its focus on a single spirit — wine — which is relatively uncommon in the city. “Aside from having a great year for killing bottles at WIP and seeing our new courtyard picnic benches in use, we would love to see a lot of new biodynamic and natural wines coming into the city along with wines from sustainable producers. There is a fair amount of interest in them among guests and aficionados and would like to play our part in introducing them to our patrons,” co-owner Akhila Srinivas tells us.
La Gioia, Indiranagar (special mention)
This restaurant in Indiranagar offers an immersive experience into Southern Italy's culinary traditions. The space transports diners to the heart of Italy's Mezzogiorno region with a menu curated by renowned Chef Piccinno Vito from Lecce, Italy. “We are thrilled to take the dining experience to new heights in 2025. In 2025, La Gioia will debut this unique Italian bar experience in Bangalore, complete with the renowned "Aperitivo Hour," offering a taste of authentic Italian drinks and snacks. We are passionate about making Italian dining an affordable yet exceptional experience for all our guests. Our oven-baked pizzas, crafted in the traditional Napoletana style, continue to win the hearts of our customers. We are excited to share this new chapter with our loyal patrons and look forward to welcoming everyone to experience the true spirit of Italy at La Gioia,” says co-owner Amandeep Singh.
