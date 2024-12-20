Fabulous@14 | And where are we eating today in Bengaluru?

Siren Cocktail Bar, Lavelle Road

This stylish new addition to the city’s nightlife scene draws inspiration from the vibrant festivals of China. It offers a unique blend of creative cocktails and Chinese-inspired small plates. The interiors feature bold brocades, vivid prints, red accents and lush plants, creating an immersive atmosphere. “With the new year we are looking forward to the maturing of the cocktail bar space in the city. With new cocktail bars opening every week. It’s time to get even more innovative with our offerings and push the boundaries once again. Our bar team at siren has come into their own very nicely and with healthy competition from our other teams and as well as other bars, they have been asked to push the limits of innovation with full support of all the partners. It’s going to be a very interesting and challenging journey. We have a very interesting line up of cocktails coming up and also focusing on the all time classics. We can’t wait for our patrons to enjoy our new line up,” shares partner, Nikhil Chittiappa.