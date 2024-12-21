Here are seven destinations in Bengaluru from where you can grab quick Christmas treats

As the winter settles in, Bengaluru’s culinary scene comes alive with festive cheer, offering an array of indulgent treats perfect for the holidays. From cosy cafés rolling out special winter menus to doughnut shops crafting Christmas-inspired delights, the city has plenty to offer including bake sales. Whether you’re looking for treats to elevate your party spread or simply in the mood to step out and savour the season’s best — these offerings promise to add a touch of magic to your celebrations.
This coffee joint has unveiled its festive lineup featuring holiday beverages including the Coffee ut Crunch, Peppermint Mocha, Coffee Nut Crunch Nitro Cold Brew, Gingerbread Latte and Crunchy Red at Mocha. Accompanied by seasonal pastries such as Christmas tree Pastry and Bombay Sweet Shop + Starbucks Chocolate Barks and dazzling festive merchandise like oliday Carnival ree Mug and Starbucks Christmas Blend. ₹290 onwards. Ongoing. Across outlets.
UK’s popular pizzeria and café now offers new goodies and warmth as its annual signature nowball Doughball makes a return. hese frozen doughballs filled with utella are sprinkled with imported sugar, a hint of cinnamon and the aroma of vanilla with a secret in-house vanilla cream, topped with utella and icing sugar. ₹345 onwards. Ongoing. Across outlets.
This festive menu here boasts three delightful drinks. First, Candy Cane, a cold brew infused with Christmas pudding spices, topped with a toasted marshmallow for a smoky sweetness. ext, the Christmas Blend Coffee-tini, a velvety espresso with cold-foamed cocoa and a minty burst. Finally, Comfort and Joy, a cosy mulled cascara simmered with festive spices. ₹300 onwards. On till December 31. Across outlets.
The bakery’s Christmas pecials are available both in-store and online, with pre-orders available while stocks last. hop for Plum Cake, packed with rum-soaked dried fruits and aromatic spices, baked into a rich and indulgent cake, available in three sizes. Making their return for the holidays are Christmas-themed piped cupcakes and both these baked goods are available in eggless variants. ₹250 onwards. Across stores.
This doughnut place is here to brighten the season with its special Christmas menu serving not only Christmas-themed doughnuts but lf-tastic prinkles Brownie, ed Velvet hake, alted Caramel ot Chocolate and Christmas pecial Bite-ized Box (a specially designed box with 18 bite-sized treats, featuring a detachable Christmas tree that comes with a sticker card for decorating). ₹94 onwards. Ongoing. Across outlets.
Bakeree’s Christmas Bake ale at BL Brewing Co is a must visit if you are looking to pick some sweet delights for the season’s festivities. hink gooey cookies, custard-filled brioche doughnuts; and sticky toffee date and carrot cake — not to mention all of these Christmas specials are handcrafted! ₹149 onwards. December 21 & 22, 12 pm. At Whitefield.
Bastian introduces its holiday Cocktail Menu featuring a blend of traditional favourites and innovative creations, crafted with seasonal ingredients and warming spices. ndulge in the Cranberry parkler, Fig our, inter Blossom Fizz, anta’s ecret, Mulled ine and Apple oddy and their signature menu to pair with. Meal for two: ₹2,000 onwards. Ongoing. At St Mark’s Road.