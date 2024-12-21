We bring you a list of lavish Christmas brunches and lunches taking place across Bengaluru this week

This fesive season, Bengaluru’s culinary scene comes alive with an array of splendid Christmas dinners hosted across the city’s finest restaurants and luxurious five-star hotels. From traditional roast feasts and decadent desserts to innovative festive-themed menus, these establishments offer the perfect opportunity to savour the holiday spirit without the stress of cooking at home. ndulge in a classic turkey spread, sip on mulled wine and explore creative takes on Christmas delicacies at these foodie destinations providing a warm setting to celebrate with friends and family.
A grand Christmas tree is expected everywhere but this property surprised us by setting up a lifesize Gingerbread house, this year. The best part: one can step inside as it doubles as a dining space to relish their curated selection of festive treats, including handcrafted sweets and seasonal beverages. ₹3,000 onwards. On till December 31. At Nagavara.
Head to this place to dig into the mported low Roasted Turkey meal where the dish is accompanied by classic festive sides, including buttery bread rolls, roasted seasonal vegetables and tangy cranberry sauce. Pre-orders are available with a minimum 24-hour advance notice. ₹12,999 onwards. On till January 1, 2025. At Race Course Road.
As a part of their Christmas celebrations, this hotel is offering both a Christmas ve Dinner and a Christmas Brunch, complete with live music performances and an appearance by anta. n offer are live stations, Christmas-themed desserts, plum pudding and lots more! ₹3,750 onwards. December 24 & 25. At Whitefield.
Loya — Taj group’s flagship ndian concept restaurant — unveils a specially curated menu designed to highlight the rich flavours of the orth. Their celebrations begin on Christmas ve serving a four-course chef’s curated set menu, sporting dishes such as Loya Kachori Chaat and Ghost Chilli Murgh Tikka, paired with specially curated cocktails. ₹6,000 onwards. On till December 30. At Race Course Road
The hotel is organising an exciting Christmas ve dinner and Christmas brunch at their talian fine-dining restaurant lto ino and M Café, respectively. The former will feature festive decorations and perfectly paired premium wines from the Wine Park collection and the latter will be filled with seasonal dishes and indulgent desserts and lively music. ₹2,500 onwards. December 24 & 25. At Whitefield.
This cute uropean restaurant brings the warmth of tradition to your holiday table with 3-course and 5-course menus perfect for Christmas ve dinner or Christmas Day lunch. The menus promise Port-nfused Chicken Liver Pâté with rtisanal Toast, traditional Roast Turkey, Roast Corn-fed Chicken Roulade, Prawn Rechade and Moroccan Chicken Kebab. ₹1,850 onwards. December 24 & 25. At Indiranagar.
Enjoy an exclusive Breakfast with Santa at The Quattro, the hotel’s vegetarian restaurant. Set against the backdrop of lively melodies, this delightful meal promises a specially curated menu featuring Christmas classics like minced pies, roast turkey and other holiday favourites. ₹1,299 onwards. December 21, 7 am ; December 25, 12.30 pm. At Thanisandra Main Road.
Celebrate the festive season at Cosmo, the hotel’s multi-cuisine restaurant hosting a feast that comes along with a DJ and pool access available for a refreshing dip. This vibrant celebration features Christmas classics such as turkey, pork ham, Christmas cake, pudding and the finest collection of wines. ₹2,499 onwards. December 24 & 25. At Hebbal.
The hotel has curated an array of exclusive celebrations crafted for Christmas like Caraway Kitchen’s festive dinner buffet paired with beverage packages alongside the lively tunes of a two-piece band and a special visit from Santa to spread holiday cheer. There’s also a 5-course Asian-inspired set menu at Mikusu and a Mediterranean-Italian 5-course set menu under the stars at Tiamo. ₹2,999 onwards. December 24. At Kensington Road.
Bengaluru The curated festive offerings range from a Merry Christmas Brunch to a Holly Jolly Dinner Buffet and Butterball Turkeys To-Go. Happening at b-Cafe, one can savour live carving stations, dim sum, BBQ duck, celeriac soup, pumpkin ravioli and a variety of decadent desserts. ₹2,650 onwards. December 24 & 25. At Palace Road.
This property in north Bengaluru is all set to celebrate the season with an exquisite Christmas Eve dinner, Bells & Bento Brunch at Horizon and Merry Brunch at Feast, complete live performances from Jukebox 2.0. The selection of dishes includes live-carved Peking Duck, Waffles with Crispy Chicken, live Crêpe Suzette, live-carved Peking Duck, Yule Log and Linzer Torte. ₹3,200 onwards. December 24 & 25. At Rajajinagar.
The property rings in Christmas with a series of spectacular celebrations with a curated array of festive delicacies at Cubbon Pavilion & Lotus Pavilion, including Whole Roasted Turkey, Honey Glazed Pork Leg, Pork Belly, Plum Cake and more. One can also indulge in some carol singing and a visit from Santa Claus. ₹2,999 onwards. December 24 & 25. At Residency Road.
Celebrate the festive season at Toast & Tonic with a special Christmas menu. Savour delicacies like T&T Pork Ramen, Winter Chicken Stew, Forbidden Forest, Merry Cherry Tonic and Tinsel Tonic and lots more. ₹1,200 onwards. On till January 1. At Wood Street.
If you are looking for some Christmas feasting in Whitefield, the Christmas menu at The Yard is worth checking out. From the clay oven-cooked Desi Festive Roast Chicken to the uniquely crafted Kappa and Edi Maki Jolly Sushi Tree, each dish reflects The Yard’s creative approach to cuisine this season. The traditional rum and plum cakes are a must try! ₹399 onwards. On till January 4. At Doddanekkundi.
The new rooftop Bar and Restaurant, is gearing up to spread holiday cheer with the launch of its special Christmas food and drink menu. The Christmas menu at Bricks features a carefully curated selection of festive dishes and drinks. Guests can indulge in Juicy Roasted Turkey served with a rich, velvety red wine sauce, Deboned Chicken Galantine stuffed with flavorful fillings, and Succulent Fish Fillet roasted with fresh herbs and a basil pesto glaze. For the main course, the menu offers a Vegetable Lasagna Tower and Siciliana Cottage Cheese. For those with a sweet tooth, the menu also includes Tres Leches, a light sponge cake, and airy Praline Soufflé; and a Festive blend of fruits, spices, and juices in the form of the Christmas Punch and Hot Chocolate in Mocktails. At JP Nagar.
Mélange will serve a Christmas Eve dinner that will feature a wide variety of dishes, with something for every diner. Salads like Caramelized Plum with Steamed Asparagus and Smoked Bocconcini; and Creamy Apple & Grilled Sausage; will be perfectly complemented by a vast Mezze counter with both hot and cold options as well as a Cold Cuts station. In keeping with the spirit of the season, Main courses like Classic Roast Turkey with Herbed Stuffing and Old-Fashioned Gravy; Coffee-Crusted Beef Tenderloin with Beets and Chicories; and Italian Pepperonata. Those looking for other options as well will not be disappointed – the buffet will offer everything from an extensive Indian menu to Sushi and Asian cuisine. Live counters for Chaat, Chicken Chaap and even Rajma Chawal and Kulcha will keep diners well satiated. ₹2,499 onwards. At Marathahalli.
Reservoire invites you to experience the joy of Christmas with a specially curated Christmas Menu 2024—where festive classics meet culinary flair.Start your celebration with indulgent starters like Wild Mushroom Pierogi, golden Pan Fried Crab Cakes and the irresistible Cranberry Glazed Turkey Meatballs. For the main course, savor holiday-perfect dishes such as the flavorful Prunes & Olives Roast Chicken, the delicate Pan Roasted Sea Bass, and the exquisite Steamed Pomfret Cantonese. Don’t miss the tender, spice-infused Gulabi Murgh Tikka, paired with sides that bring a burst of festive flavor to your plate. End on a decadent note with signature Christmas desserts like the timeless Xmas Plum Cake with Brandy Sauce, the refreshing Mango Mascarpone Swiss Roll and the indulgent Chocolate Old Monk Mousse Cake. ₹1,200 onwards. On till December 31. At Indiranagar.
The popular brewery and restaurant in Whitefield, invites you to indulge in the magic of the festive season with a specially curated Christmas menu. Maize & Malt’s exclusive Christmas menu features a delectable spread that caters to both vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. Guests can enjoy mouthwatering starters like Aloo Tuk with Spiced Yogurt, Amritsari Fish Tacos, or Smokey Tandoori Chicken Wings. Main courses include the rich flavors of Kabuli Biryani and the decadent Kerala Style Prawn Curry with Idiyappams. End your festive feast on a sweet note with delightful desserts like Ginger Masala Chai Tiramisu or Dark Chocolate and Hazelnut Samosas. ₹295 onwards. At Whitefield.
The popular Italian restaurant chain, is ringing in the holiday season with a delectable Year-End Menu that celebrates the flavors of the season. The menu boasts an array of festive delights, including a Festive Salad, a Creamy Mushroom & Celery Soup, and an Old Fashion Prawn Cocktail with Avocado & Strawberries. Guests can also indulge in a classic Lasagna alla Bolognese and a Rhubarb & Artichokes Pizza Bianco. For the main course, diners can savor dishes like the Festive Sage & Lemon Roast Chicken, Mushroom Filled Grilled Chicken Breast, and the Turkey Bacon Wrapped Tenderloin Fillet. Available across all Toscano outlets.
Elevate your experience with exclusive imported beverages, perfectly paired with each dish. As you savor every bite, let the enchanting melodies of live music transport you to a winter wonderland. Join us for a Christmas celebration that will leave you with lasting memories. Dinner at Neo Kitchen, F5 for brunch on Christmas Eve and Brunch @ Neo Kitchen on Christmas Day. ₹1,995 onwards. At Manyata Business Park.
BLVD Club’s Exclusive Christmas Week Menu, a specially crafted culinary celebration to bring the magic of Christmas alive. Available from 23rd December to 31st December 2024, this menu is a perfect mix of traditional festive favorites and creative seasonal delights, promising a memorable dining experience for families and friends.