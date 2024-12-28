This iconic Bengaluru hotel revamps its fine-dining restaurant's menu

The menu took flight with the main course options. With the Belleze Della Toascana, a prawn ravioli dish, we experienced tangy flavours with salsa verde and a mouth-watering blend of butter thyme and poached seafood. Another dish that hit home for us was the Amritsari Chole Kulche. Served with tamarind chutney and aloo lonji and prepared in the fashion of local Amritsari outlets, this dish was a treat despite our full stomachs.

We ended this culinary excursion with A Walk In The Garden—a sumptuous dessert reimagining The Oberoi's garden scape and a classic-tasting Coconut Tres Leches cake! To recap, this new menu at Lapis screamed ‘passion’ as it looked at specific regions from across the globe for inspiration and succeeded with grace in the process!

Meal for two: INR 3,500 onwards. For lunch and dinner. At MG Road.

Email: pranav.shriram@newindianexpress.com

X: @pranav_shriram