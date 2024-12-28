This iconic Bengaluru hotel revamps its fine-dining restaurant's menu

On a busy afternoon, with an empty stomach and piqued interest in tantalising our palates we headed to The Oberoi Bengaluru. This time it was to experience a revamped menu of Lapis — the property’s all-day fine-dining restaurant. With a history of delivering quality and meaning in their fine dining offerings, the chefs at Lapis upheld the practice of giving a great experience with this ‘focused menu.’ The menu featured dishes specific to certain locations in the Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, European, North Indian and South Indian regions. Inspired by extensive travels to such regions, the culinary experts at this establishment have curated this menu reflecting the importance towards the use of authentic ingredients.
As we were seated, the appetising Italian dish Wild Mushroom Cappuccino made its way to our table. It was a foamy and creamy delight that instantly put us in a good mood. While the truffle essence introduced the earthy tone, the Caprino Crostini was a delight to pair the soup with. As part of the diverse small plate range on the menu, we tasted dishes like a Not Just Bhel — presented like a desi salad with black rice and quinoa puff, ragi chips and tamarind chutney dressing; Indraprastha Dahi Bhalla — a fun retelling of the classic New Delhi dahi bhalla; Lawrence Road Butter Fish — a sinful yet delicious a re-imagination of the popular Punjabi river fish fry with kachumbar salsa garnish served with some spicy peeli mirch ki chutney elevating the overall experience of the dish; Flamingo prawns — a personal favourite from this menu, this Spanish style prawn pil pil was a delight, thanks to the smoked bhut jolokia aka smoked ghost peppers; Muskahan — another highlight for us, this beautiful Palestinian dish was a sumac flavoured slow roast chicken roll with saaj bread, salatet jarjeer, garlic toum and more.
The menu took flight with the main course options. With the Belleze Della Toascana, a prawn ravioli dish, we experienced tangy flavours with salsa verde and a mouth-watering blend of butter thyme and poached seafood. Another dish that hit home for us was the Amritsari Chole Kulche. Served with tamarind chutney and aloo lonji and prepared in the fashion of local Amritsari outlets, this dish was a treat despite our full stomachs.
We ended this culinary excursion with A Walk In The Garden—a sumptuous dessert reimagining The Oberoi's garden scape and a classic-tasting Coconut Tres Leches cake! To recap, this new menu at Lapis screamed ‘passion’ as it looked at specific regions from across the globe for inspiration and succeeded with grace in the process!
Meal for two: INR 3,500 onwards. For lunch and dinner. At MG Road.
