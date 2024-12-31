Welcome 2025 with these range of dinners and brunches across Bengaluru

As we bid farewell to 2024, Bengaluru’s culinary scene comes alive with a wide array of extravagant New Year-themed dinners and brunches hosted across the city’s finest restaurants and luxurious five-star hotels. From New Year’s Eve dinners featuring a variety of cuisines from around the world to brunches including chef-curated gourmet specials, these offer the perfect opportunity to savour the holiday spirit with your loved ones...
Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse
Indulge in a seven-course sit-down dinner at a retro-themed celebration as we count down to the New Year. With a delicately curated menu of various appetisers and a main course showcasing diverse cuisines while highlighting the essence of Indian food, enjoy luxury dining accompanied by unlimited beverages and a live band. INR 2,500 onwards. December 31, 7.30 pm onwards. At Seshadri Road.
Taj West End, Bengaluru
As the year draws to a close, savour the festive allure of Northern culinary flavours at Loya. Begin with their tempting appetisers — smoky Sarson Ke Phool or the irresistible Burni Ka Jhinga. For the main course, indulge in their Phaldari Kofta Curry or the Macchi Hara Pyaz Masala, all perfectly complemented by freshly baked Indian breads and the refreshing Anar Raita. INR 9,000 onwards. December 31. At Race Course Road.
Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway
Revel in the festive atmosphere with an array of exquisite dishes at Sheraton Grand. Immerse yourself in their gourmet indulgences such as Nalli Nihari with Sheermal, Kerala-style Appam with stew and live stations featuring Yakitori grills, carnival fries and Kathi rolls. INR 3,000 onwards. January 1, 12 pm onwards. At Rajajinagar.
Radisson Blu Bengaluru Outer Ring Road
Usher in a gastronomic extravaganza with a wide range of global and regional dishes at Mélange, the hotel’s fine dining venue hosting a New Year’s Eve Gala dinner. From delectable starters to a main menu featuring western classics — indulge away! INR 2,999 per person. December 31. 7 pm onwards. At Marathahalli.
Toscano
As the year draws to a close, spend quality time with your loved ones at Toscano, an Italian restaurant chain and savour their delectable year-end menu. The menu features an array of festive delights, starting with appetisers such as creamy mushroom and celery soup and old-fashioned prawn cocktail with avocado and strawberries. INR 599 onwards. December 31. Across outlets.
Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks
Embrace the final day of 2024 with a celebration full of decadence and joy. Welcome the New Year with an exclusive, chef-curated menu featuring luxurious selections such as rich chorizo, smooth salami Milano chicken and golden-crisp schnitzel, along with the exotic flavours of the Mediterranean. INR 6,000 onwards. December 31, 7 pm onwards.
Crackle Kitchen
Celebrate Nordic traditions with a specially curated winter menu at Crackle. The omakase-style restaurant offers a selection of indulgent meats and seafood, including tender turkey, rich rib-eye steaks, bold shark fish and more. To complement the menu, pair your meal with some curated cocktail selections, such as the Yelitude whisky or the tropical Secret Santa, to create a truly magical experience. INR 3,000 onwards. On till the first week of January. At Indiranagar.
The Oberoi, Bengaluru
As part of their New Year celebrations, this hotel is offering both a New Year’s Eve dinner and a New Year Brunch. Indulge in live cooking, a seafood bar with oysters, Tuscan classics and flavours from all across India. Pair your meal with a decadent dessert, fine wines or specially curated cocktails. INR 8,000 onwards. December 31 & January 1. At MG Road.
Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore
Celebrate New Year’s Eve at the Bengaluru Brasserie, with a lineup of delightful culinary experiences. Savour an exquisite selection of delicacies like grilled prawns with lemon butter sauce, mushroom risotto and much more. Don’t forget to end your meal on a sweet note by trying their decadent raspberry cheesecake and classic tiramisu. INR 2,399 onwards. December 31, 8pm onwards. At MG Road.
Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru at Embassy ONE
Enjoy an exclusive New Year’s Eve curated dinner at Far & East, the hotel’s Asian restaurant, with an outstanding buffet of global flavours, featuring everything from gourmet delicacies to festive classics, paired with the enchanting strains of live music. INR 6,500 onwards. December 31, 8 pm. At Bellary Road.
Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park
The property offers an experience of luxury this New Year’s Eve with a dazzling celebration at their dining venues: Neer, Neo Kitchen and F5. Indulge in a gourmet feast featuring delectable dishes and curated festive treats, paired with refreshing cocktails, all accompanied by electrifying live entertainment. INR 1,995 onwards. December 31, 7 pm onwards. At Nagawara.
Jollygunj
This New Year’s Eve, step into glamour and glitz with a dazzling twenties bash featuring an exquisite array of Bengali cuisine and gourmet food, ranging from appetisers to the main course, along with a collection of cocktails. End your meal on a sweet note by trying Patisapta, made of rice flour pancakes stuffed with coconut and jaggery. INR 599 onwards. December 31, 8 pm. At JP Nagar.
JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru
The hotel is organising an exciting New Year’s brunch at their JW Kitchen. The event will feature an array of gourmet dishes, live cooking stations and perfectly paired festive beverages. Feast on indulgent desserts in a joyous setting. INR 3,500 onwards. January 1, 12pm onwards. At Vittal Mallya Road.
Conrad Bengaluru
The hotel is organising an exciting New Year’s Eve dinner to bid farewell to 2024 with a night of elegance, followed by a sumptuous New Year’s Day brunch. Their caravan kitchen offers a global cuisine extravaganza, an Indian Durbar and Mikusu, respectively delivering an Asian culinary showcase. INR 3,999 onwards. December 31 & January 1. At Halasuru.
Angsana Oasis Spa and Resort
Relish this New Year’s Eve with the festive finalé and revel in a day starting with a hearty breakfast and culminating in a magical gala dinner accompanied by drinks, along with a range of indoor and outdoor activities. The exclusive gala night package includes a stay in their spacious suite, designed to infuse your winter break with warmth and joy. INR 24,500. December 31. At Rajanukunte.
ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru
The hotel presents Quiet Soirée, a culinary experience at Kebabs and Kurries & Cajsa — the hotel’s fine dining restaurants serving gourmet delicacies. Celebrate the festive season by relishing exquisite flavours and indulge in curated experiences with delights and an array of festive beverages. INR 3,750 onwards. December 31, 7 pm onwards. At Residency Road.
Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield
The hotel is organising a spectacular New Year’s Eve dinner at their Italian fine-dining restaurant Alto Vino and M Café. You can indulge in a menu featuring various cuisines, from American BBQ Ribs to Moroccan Lamb Tagine and lots more. INR 2,450 onwards. December 31, 8 pm. At Whitefield.
Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road
Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a lavish dinner amidst the breezy alfresco setting at BG’s Poolside Bar & Grill. Relish a delectable spread meticulously crafted by the hotel’s culinary maestros while soaking in the infectious holiday spirit. Enjoy a complimentary breakfast to begin the New Year in the comfort of the luxurious accommodation. INR 6,500 onwards. December 31, 7 pm onwards. At Bellandur.
Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center
Feast on a haven of culinary delights with a lavish spread at the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner or embrace the first day of the year with an indulgent New Year’s brunch. Indulge in an opulent buffet featuring a seafood bar, live cooking stations, Indian classics and international favourites. INR 4,000 onwards. December 31, 7 pm onwards. At Whitefield.
La Gioia
Craving something Italian? Ring in the New Year with Cenone Di Capodanno, featuring authentic Italian flavours in a stunning 5-course dining experience, specially curated for new beginnings. From starters like vegetable dumplings and potato soup to savoury gourmet dishes such as the Aubergine and Scamorza Crescents and Tradizionali Lenticchie Augurali – a traditional offering of lentils. INR 599 onwards. December 31, 7 pm onwards. At Indiranagar.
Written by: Rakshitha B
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress