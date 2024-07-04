The revamped menu at this Bengaluru favourite toys with Nikkei cuisine and gives you a meal to remember!
Wabi Sabi at The Oberoi, launched a revamped menu with exciting additions to chef Randy’s sushi, sashimi and nigiri offerings. The new menu also features a selection of cold plates from Peruvian Nikkei cuisine and we were, of course, super excited to try it out. It was therefore no surprise that we were quite pleased when the first to arrive at our tasting were the sushi variants — Heart of the Sea: with uramaki, eel, ebi, crab and soy reduction; Some Like it Hot: forbidden rice (black rice) spiced with habanero chilli pickle; Endless Summer: tempura asparagus roll, yuzu kosho dressing, avocado, bubuarare and fresh truffle; and Pickle N’ Spice: homemade pickled vegetables, balsamic pearls, renkon chips and tobanjan mayo. The tempura asparagus and Heart of the Sea were our favourites and we couldn’t help but ask for another serving.
We then quickly jumped into the nigiris — Saba Nigiri with Ponzu Uroshi and Tai Nigiri with Jalapeno Jam; and the sashimis — Mackerel (Saba) and Seabream (Tai) — all four of which were the freshest we could hope for and were bursting with flavour. Kudos to chef Randy for maintaining a quality that would equal the masters in Japan that left us without complaints. Next, we were served a few Nikkei specialties including the Yellow Tail Ceviche, the Salmon Tataki, the Tofu Carpaccio, the Wabi Sabi Crunch, an Avocado Sashimi Salad and a Chilled Kuzu Noodle Salad — phew!
While all of these were absolutely delightful and on point with flavour, it was the kuzu noodle salad that really impressed us with its zingy citrusy delights. We almost forgot the ramen menu, but who refuses ramen and so we willingly gobbled up servings of their Pork Miso, Kakiage Vegetable, Magic Shrooms and Mock Meat Tonkotsu. The pork was clearly our favourite, but the umami rich mushroom was a close second and for good reason too! We lapped up every last drop! We finally decided to call it a day with their Dark Chocolate Wild Mushroom with candied ginger and wild mushroom and trust us when we say, it was the perfect end to the perfect meal!
Meal for two: INR 3,500 onwards. At MG Road.
