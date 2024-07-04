The revamped menu at this Bengaluru favourite toys with Nikkei cuisine and gives you a meal to remember!

While all of these were absolutely delightful and on point with flavour, it was the kuzu noodle salad that really impressed us with its zingy citrusy delights. We almost forgot the ramen menu, but who refuses ramen and so we willingly gobbled up servings of their Pork Miso, Kakiage Vegetable, Magic Shrooms and Mock Meat Tonkotsu. The pork was clearly our favourite, but the umami rich mushroom was a close second and for good reason too! We lapped up every last drop! We finally decided to call it a day with their Dark Chocolate Wild Mushroom with candied ginger and wild mushroom and trust us when we say, it was the perfect end to the perfect meal!

Meal for two: INR 3,500 onwards. At MG Road.

Email: romal@newindianexpress.com

X: @elromal