This special menu designed by chef Anirban Dasgupta in Bengaluru reminds us why he’s one of the best in the country, even today!
It’s been a while since Anirban Dasgupta took over as executive chef at The Oberoi, Bengaluru and we’ve been waiting with bated breath for his first curated menu, this time around. When we heard he was finally ready to wow us, we cleared up all our schedules and turned up, appetites intact, fully ready to be blown away by his culinary finesse.
Called the Rainman menu, this nine-course degustation experience was curated to focus on the chef’s gourmand talents and without wasting any time, we began with Course 1 — Salmon Sashimi, Zucchini Carpaccio, Raw Papaya Chutney and Moshla Bori with Shukto Essense. This dish was the perfect way to start and the salmon was a delicate journey into what was in store for us as the meal progressed. Next up was, Course 2, Smoked Gallete Of Kidney Beans, Kidney Beans’ Hummus, Truffle Foam, Truffle Snow and Rice Bread. Now, we’re not particularly fond of rajma, but chef Anirban seemed to figure out a way to make this very palatable too. The Stir Fried Goan Choriz, Massaman Curry and King Oyster shavings served with Sannas, Course 3, followed and this was truly a masterpiece. With exotic flavours bursting in every bite, the chef proved himself yet again with this delicious course.
Course 4 saw Laal Maas Lamb Shank, Jowar Stew, Aam Kalonji, Churma Crumbs and Bati and we were left craving seconds and how! Following up this richness with Course 5: a Pumpkin Tortellini , Sage Smoked Sauce, Hand Torn Burrata, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds and Crisp Flowers seemed like a well-planned idea as the two courses balanced each other perfectly. Shifting focus to local fare, Course 6 saw Raagi Mudde Microwave Sponge, Curry Leaf Saaru Cappuccino, Basale Chutney and Kori Roti, doing absolute justice to local Kannada cuisine, while Course 7 took us to the east and northeast with Early Season Steamed Hilsa With Kasundi Mash, Tomato Tenga Textures, Tenga Consommé and Manipuri Black Rice Two Ways — a delicious tribute to chef Anirban’s extensive knowledge of cuisines from the regions and without doubt, our favourite dish of the evening.
Course 8 featured Sprouted Bao, Spiced Noodle Farsan, Kala-Rassa, Fried Onion and Puneri Poha, which was a little underwhelming after that explosion of flavours that preceeded it; but Course 9 saw a Mango Sorbet, Banana Macaron, Fig Chantily, Coorgi Passion Fruit Cheesecake, Guava and Chilli Pâte-De-Fruit and Bengaluru Pineapple Stones — a dessert that belonged in an art gallery and won us over for its sheer brilliance, making us almost forget the disappointment with Course 8.
Simply put, after this menu tasting, we’re reassured in our stance that chef Anirban is one of the best chefs in the country today and with a diverse presentation of his skills like this — now on offer — you can partake of his immense talents too!
‘Rainman’ is available on prior intimation and consultation. Price on request. At MG Road.
