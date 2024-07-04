This three-day pop-up from Kolkata in Bengaluru celebrates delicious local ‘bajaar’ food from the region!

Kolkata’s much-loved Sienna is back in Bengaluru this month at the Courtyard and is taking inspiration from the baajars of Bengal. This pop-up will be an immersive showcase of both food and design craft with a comprehensive and experiential showcase of the various craft mediums the brand works with. From handmade pottery, copper and brass jewellery made with upcycled fabric waste to textiles made with natural fibres and printed with motifs inspired by all things Bengal, the event will also feature an a la carte menu of casual, sharing plates reflecting the best of the bounty of Bengal’s culture and produce. We catch up with chef Avinandan Kundu and creative head Shuli Ghosh to find out what we can look forward to at this pop-up that will also feature ceramic workshops.
“This is the first time we’re moving away from our tasting menu format into something a lot more whimsical. We wanted it to be a fun setting for you to come enjoy both the Bengal and Sienna story in a relaxed, casual manner. It’ll mean a lot of sharing of food with friends and family across the table, hopefully over a few glasses of wine,” opens head chef, Avinandan Kundu. Excerpts from the interview:
Taking inspiration from the bajaars — how exactly is street food in a bajaar different from the canteens, cabins, pice hotels (etc) to a non-Kolkata person?
Avinandan: The markets of any region is a reflection of how the community eats. The bajaars in Bengal take it to the logical extreme simply because of how integral food is to the local culture. There are two specific times of the day where the bajaar comes alive. Be it the kochuris and the petai porotas in the morning or the telebhajas in the evening, all the food you find there revolves around a quick bite during the bajaar rounds.
What is your advice to someone coming for the Sienna experience for the first time?
Shuli Ghosh: With Sienna, it’s always been about the story, so we request you to take time out to listen to ours. We put our hearts into all we do, so we hope to not only give you a dish or product but a complete experience of the food and craft of our region. This will be a Sienna residency of sorts at the beautiful Courtyard space, starting with workshops at the ground floor, Sienna handcrafted goodies at the first floor studio and a Bengal forward a la carte menu at The Conservatory on the second floor.
INR 1,200 onwards. July 19, 6pm onwards. July 20 & 21, 11 am onwards. At Kengal Hanumanthaiah Road.
