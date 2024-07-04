This three-day pop-up from Kolkata in Bengaluru celebrates delicious local ‘bajaar’ food from the region!

Taking inspiration from the bajaars — how exactly is street food in a bajaar different from the canteens, cabins, pice hotels (etc) to a non-Kolkata person?

Avinandan: The markets of any region is a reflection of how the community eats. The bajaars in Bengal take it to the logical extreme simply because of how integral food is to the local culture. There are two specific times of the day where the bajaar comes alive. Be it the kochuris and the petai porotas in the morning or the telebhajas in the evening, all the food you find there revolves around a quick bite during the bajaar rounds.