This new menu at the city’s much loved pool-side café features a bunch of old favourites

What’s more perfect, than to enjoy a scrumptious meal under the night sky, by the pool. Walking into Aqua and iBar, we were greeted by cheerful atmosphere — music in the background, the wind blowing, the pool glistening and an entire bar open for you. The restaurant, which largely serves Indian and Mediterranean cuisines, launched its latest Mexican menu recently.
Settling down by the pool, we were all ready to delve into the food and relish what was in store for us. For starters we were served Tandoori Jhinga Prawns, jumbo prawns which were loaded with Indian flavours. The charred prawns had the perfect texture and were crisp at every bite. We were then served Malai Broccoli, which was fried broccoli coated with hung yoghurt and cream. The creamy broccoli which was light on the taste buds burst with flavours and we couldn’t stop reaching out for more. Further we were served Deep Fried Guacamole, which was crushed nachos paired with pineapple salsa. Though soft and crunchy, the bitterness lingered in our mouths, which made it our least favourite. We were then served a Crostini, which was a French toast topped with chicken. The crunch of the toast coupled with the smooth chicken was a perfect combination to savour.
For our main course, we were served Mughlai Paratha, a paneer and vegetable filled flat bread which was warm and flavourful — the perfect dish for a rainy day. Moving on, we were later served with a huge bowl of Quesadillas, which was a mix of grilled chicken, black bean, red onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, corn, cilantro and pepper cheese. The different elements was a party in our mouths — from the tenderness of the chicken, tanginess of the tomatoes and the soggy cheese. We were also served a Makhani Bowl, which was a combination of Punjabi tandoori smoked chicken, buttery tomato gravy, subz pulao, baby kulcha and papad. The bowl was the ideal blend of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Concluding our main course, we delved into a comforting, Ginger Miso Soba Noodle Bowl with Shiitake Mushroom. Wrapping up our extensive dinner, we finally dug into Aqua’s signature dish — the Mud Bite. The moist decadent chocolate dessert burst with sweetness in our mouths and was clearly our night’s favourite.
Meal for two: INR 2,500 onwards. At Kensington Road.
