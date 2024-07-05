This new menu at the city’s much loved pool-side café features a bunch of old favourites

For our main course, we were served Mughlai Paratha, a paneer and vegetable filled flat bread which was warm and flavourful — the perfect dish for a rainy day. Moving on, we were later served with a huge bowl of Quesadillas, which was a mix of grilled chicken, black bean, red onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, corn, cilantro and pepper cheese. The different elements was a party in our mouths — from the tenderness of the chicken, tanginess of the tomatoes and the soggy cheese. We were also served a Makhani Bowl, which was a combination of Punjabi tandoori smoked chicken, buttery tomato gravy, subz pulao, baby kulcha and papad. The bowl was the ideal blend of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Concluding our main course, we delved into a comforting, Ginger Miso Soba Noodle Bowl with Shiitake Mushroom. Wrapping up our extensive dinner, we finally dug into Aqua’s signature dish — the Mud Bite. The moist decadent chocolate dessert burst with sweetness in our mouths and was clearly our night’s favourite.

Meal for two: INR 2,500 onwards. At Kensington Road.

Email: sonia.s@newindianexpress.com

X: soniasali98