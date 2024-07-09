Learn the art of making sourdough bread at this café in Koramangala while grabbing a quick bite and coffee

Sourdough, with its distinctive tangy flavour and chewy texture, quickly went onto become a favourite among the cafégoers in Bengaluru. Reason? Unlike commercial yeasts, sourdough is leavened using a natural starter composed of flour and water, which captures wild yeasts and beneficial bacteria from the environment. This slow fermentation contributes to the breakdown of gluten but while enhancing its nutritional profile, making it easier to digest and richer in probiotics.
If you are a fan, Sour House offers an exceptional opportunity to indulge in this traditional artisanal bread. Located in Koramangala, this bakery and cafe specialises in gut-friendly foods, with sourdough as a cornerstone of their offerings. Helmed by Selvan Dandapani, this bakehouse boasts a welcoming red brick facade with a garden seating on the inside and a cosy bakehouse beyond the doors provides a space where patrons can savour delicious sourdoughinfused dishes, learn about the intricate process behind its creation through their detailed workshops and shop for freshly baked loaves of various breads including baguettes, focaccia and lots more.
And we couldn’t have picked a better day to experience the bakes served here firsthand than a rainy Sunday morning. Complementing the weather was piping hot Kimchi Cheese Toastie (Kimchi made in-house, blended cheese, on sourdough) accompanied by Tomato Soup. Although satisfied but not yet satiated, we opted to order Turkish Eggs plated with creamy double-poached eggs on hung curd and chilli oil with a side of sourdough.
Head here for some interestin takes on bakes that will surely excite you if bread is something that you consider as food for your soul! Do take a friend along too, cause in this weather — the more the company, the better!
₹400 for two. At Koramangala.