Renowned restaurant chain launches Kore-Yeah in collaboration with the Embassy of The Republic of Korea

Popular neighbourhood and community café, Social, is unveiling Kore-Yeah — a one-of-akind month-long Korean festival in collaboration with the embassy of the Republic of Korea. Aiming to celebrate the rich culture of South Korea — a wave that has taken over the entire world — the Kore-Yeah festival features a special menu (K-food), themed beverages and a variety of culturally enriching activities, including K-Pop karaoke, Korean workshops and merchandise.
“This collaboration with the Embassy of The Republic of Korea has lent authenticity to our Kore-Yeah festival and motivated us to delve deeper into the vibrant and diverse culinary traditions of the Far-East Asian country. Curating the Kore-Yeah festival at Social was an intricate process involving extensive research and collaboration with renowned chefs. We started by diving deep into the rich history and traditions of Korean cuisine to understand its core principles and flavours. This involved studying traditional recipes, ingredients and cooking techniques passed down through generations,” shares chef Shamsul Wahid, co-curator of the festival.
The food menu, curated along with chef Yen Valavalkar and chef Soonye Choi of Sattori Food Lab, incorporates Korean ingredients such as rice cakes, kim (seaweed), kimchi, gochujang sauce and the ever-popular soju. Diners can opt for viral dishes like Tteokbokki, Bibimbap and Fried Chicken alongside beverages like Soju Kimchi Highball, Somaek, The Atypical Sangria and Hallyu Litchi Boba. “We’ve also collaborated with Nestle Maggi Korean Noodles to curate a series of ramen bowls. Throughout July, we are offering engaging experiences such as kimchi-making workshops, k-pop dance classes, chow-down challenges and pop-up markets,” the chef reveals.
All Social outlets across India have been adorned with frills, coloured tapes and bands, to decorate the spaces with abstract and bold aesthetics hoping to resemble South Korean culture. “To recreate the Korean lifestyle, the restaurant chain has also partnered with Universal Music Group India to bring the best of K-Pop Jams and WinterBear — a one-stop destination for official merchandise in India; and similar other brands to give the guests an all-sensory tour to the much-loved Far East Asian nation,” Shamsul tells us.
INR 360 onwards. On till July 31. Across outlets.
