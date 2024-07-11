Discovering these unique traditional dumplings at this special festival menu in Bengaluru was pure serendipity…

The Dragon Boat Festival is a traditional Chinese holiday that occurs on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese calendar, which corresponds to late May or early June in the Gregorian calendar. The holiday commemorates Qu Yuan who was the beloved prime minister of the southern Chinese state of Chu during the Warring States period, about 600 BCE to 200 BCE and is celebrated by holding dragon boat races and eating sticky rice dumplings called zongzi.

This year, Yauatcha Bengaluru decided to host The Dragon Boat Festival with a Tequila Garden highlighting a menu inspired by the festival. The festival aimed to be a summation of the celebration of this culture, its traditions, its cherished moments and flavours. We were invited to check out the limited menu recently and were absolutely wowed by what was on offer.