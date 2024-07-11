This lovely restaurant in Bengaluru serves up some classic favourites and a menu that never ceases to surprise…

Hoping to check out other facets of their menu, we decided to go with a Sesame Crusted Vietnamese Rice Rolls, an Avocado Tartare on Melba and a Black Rice and Mushroom Risotto. The rice rolls with a ginger miso dip was right what our palates were craving for and believe us we could have polished off a few plates of this if we weren’t here to review and thus were bound to taste other things too. The tartare was equally good and was enhanced by flavours of smoked edamame that added to the delicate flavours of the pretty dish. The risotto was also as delicious as we’d hoped it would be with its textures invigorated by the black rice and its flavours intensified by parmesan and truffle. This is a dish we would go back to anytime we’re looking for gourmet gratification. We paired these elegant dishes with a Coffee Sangria and will mince no words when we say, this was a match made in heaven!