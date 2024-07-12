Ancient Rome comes alive through this special pasta menu that is a must-try for any lovers of the Italian staple…

It’s no secret that we are suckers for good pasta. We mean, who isn’t? The slurp of a good plate of chewy goodness comes very close to what true happiness is. It was therefore only a matter of time before we checked out the brand new Ancient Roman Pasta Festival at Roxie that offers patrons a chance to savour the flavours of a bygone era while celebrating the rich culinary heritage of Rome. With hand-picked ingredients sourced from Rome and Catalonia, we indulged in 11 kinds of pasta crafted exquisitely by chef Viveq Pawar and believe us when we say, we couldn’t move… post this delicious sitting.

We could go on an on about what each pasta was like and why we liked them (and yes, we loved all of them), but instead, here are our three favourites. Right on top of the list is Spaghetti All’Ubriaco — luscious, and ruby-red, this pasta was unlike any other we’ve ever tasted. Crafted in a red wine reduction bath, this full-bodied pasta boasts roasted onions and garlic, infused with the robust essence of sage and a hearty bouillon. We were mind blown by the umami notes that easily elevated it to our #1 spot.