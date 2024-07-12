Buffet restaurant Lapis is hosting a five-day pop-up curated by chefs from The Oberoi, Marrakech and it simply can’t be missed

Chefs Jawad Oumerri and Rafia Yassine from The Oberoi, Marrakech, are all set to enchant the foodies of Bengaluru with the flavours of Morocco titled A Taste of Morocco. This cuisine is renowned for its eclectic mix of Arab, Berber, Andalusi and Mediterranean cuisines, with minimal European (French and Spanish) and sub-Saharan influences. Head to this five-day culinary pop-up at the all-day dining restaurant, Lapis at The Oberoi, Bengaluru as we did earlier this week. Having sampled their specially crafted course-by-course tasting menu, we can assure you that you will regret missing this one, big time.
Our evening began with a refreshing glass of kombucha, accompanied by an array of traditional Moroccan dips and freshly baked sesame bread. While the table indulged in conversations surrounding Moroccan culture, the first course arrived at the table. It featured perfectly cooked Chermoula-crusted Scallops served with a silky Celeriac Mousseline, a dish with rich and aromatic flavours. However, it was the light and airy Harissa Lentil Salad with Pumpkin Espuma (foam) that captivated us with the intricate interplay of textures.
Next, we warmed ourselves with a bowl of Harira from Fes, complemented by Madjoul dates from Tafilalet. Following tradition, we squeezed a few drops of lemon into the soup before sipping a spoonful and then bit into the rose-infused date before taking a chomp of the buttered toast. This hearty soup, brimming with chickpeas and lentils, was the perfect antidote to the chilly monsoon weather.
With the bar already set too high, we expected more from the mains. And we can happily say that the options were as varied as they were delightful — all served in traditional Moroccan Tagine pots with conical lids. We opted for the Vegetable Kefta Tagine and Vegetables Berkoukech, both enhanced by the flavours of preserved lemon and the latter also detailed with Taliouine’s saffron. The standout dish, however, was the Marrakchi Lamb Tangia, slow-cooked in a jar with preserved lemon and stew and typically prepared by men.
Our anticipation for dessert was richly rewarded with the Almond and Orange Blossom Jawhara, a layered Moroccan dessert that is assembled with paper-thin sheets of fried warqa pastry that enveloped us in its subtly sweet notes of rose and cream. We concluded this culinary journey with a cup of authentic Moroccan tea, infused with organic mint, providing the perfect finish to a remarkable day.
For those tempted to experience this exquisite cuisine opt for the lunch buffet or the a la carte dinner featuring a curated menu of authentic regional dishes and trust us, you will not be disappointed one bit!
₹2,650 onwards. On till July 14. At MG Road.