Head to these three popular restaurants in Bengaluru for new monsoon menus and dishes

The rains makes you hungry. There’s no point denying it anymore. It’s a truth we all just have to agree with accept that we become food monsters just waiting to gorge on warming, soul stirring and spicy food. We list three gourmand options for anyone who wants to give into their monsoon mores…
Savour a special monsoon feast with a view of the city from the 31st floor of the World Trade Centre as Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway is hosting ‘Stormy Spirits’ and ‘Dim Sum Rains’ at High Ultra Lounge this month. From monsoon-inspired cocktails like Misty Drizzle Delight and Stormy Skyline to dishes such as Szechuan Blaze Chicken Dim Sums and Tangra Style Spicy Chicken Open Hot Bao — the menu promises a comforting meal in this chilly atmosphere. ₹550 onwards. On till July 31, 4 pm onwards. At Rajajinagar. +919686943311.
Nothing complements the rainy season like freshly prepared, hot and spicy homemade snacks. To recreate the nostalgia around the same, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel has rolled out a special Monsoon Delights Menu at Cinnamon. Indulge in familiar flavours of Pakodas, Samosas and Chicken 65 while pairing them with a glass of piping hot masala chai or filter coffee. Sounds too good to be true? ₹500. On till July 31. +919513944520.
Hibachi Noodles with Hot Sauce and Spicy Cottage Cheese Hibachi Noodles — this popular fast-casual eatery promises dishes that are sure to warm you up from the inside out as you fire up your monsoonal passions through delicious food! ₹385. Ongoing. At St Marks Road. +919356091429.