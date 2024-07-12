It's raining food festivals in Bengaluru and we list the seven best ones that every foodie in the city must try

If you haven’t decided what to do this weekend, then maybe make it a foodie indulgence and head out with your loved for a meal to remember? We’ve curated a list of five diverse culinary festivals that you will love!
Take a trip to Japan with Leela Bhartiya City Bangalore’s pop-up event, Meshiagare, curated by MasterChef Jerry Bernasol at The Lotus Oriental — the hotel’s premium, poolside fine-dining Asian restaurant. Drawing inspiration from his extensive travels and training in the East Asian island nation with a menu that promises a harmonious blend of flavours and textures. ₹3,000 onwards. On till July 13, 7 pm onwards. At Thanisandra Main Road. +918045451234.
Why go to Tamil Nadu when you can relish those South Indian dishes right at an all-day dining restaurant Cubbon Pavilion’s Mylapore Chennai Food Festival! On offer is a dinner buffet serving an array of authentic delicacies such as Mavadu Inji Mandi, Fish Kozhambu, Kothu Kari Biryani, Chettinad Paneer Varuval, Kelangan Meen Kozhambu and desserts like Paal Paniyaram, Paal Kozhukattai Payasam and Badam Halwa. ₹3,000 onwards. On till July 20. At ITC Gardenia. +917305874139.
Travel on the longest air travel route via a buffet — you read it right! From the Skyline to the Plate by Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks at the Ministry of Food will touch on all the various continents and countries starting from New York and on till Singapore. The menu boasts Barbecue Chicken, Danish Scalloped Potatoes, Ratatouille, Patates Antinaxtes, Chicken Vol-au-Vent and Mahi Qorma. ₹1,999 onwards. July 15 – 31, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Challaghatta. +917353759831.
Ouro, a premium fine-dining establishment serving classic European and Mexican cuisine, has introduced an exclusive Mexican Street Brunch — Loco Sundays. Besides the tacos, quesadillas, rice dishes, steak and desserts, guests can also expect an impressive range of cocktails and mocktails, an in-house DJ playing the best mariachi tunes and the staff wearing Mexican hats and floral shirts transforming the space into a vibrant corner of Mexico. Meal for two: ₹3,000 onwards. July 13, 12 noon to 6 pm. At Brigade Road. +918069349999.
Experience the rich culinary heritage from the Malabar coast of Kerala — known for the unique blend of spices, fresh seafood and coconut. Citrus at the Leela Palace Bengaluru is hosting a Malabar Food Festival with chef Abida Rasheed this weekend and will be serving Arikkadukka, Erachi Kakkathil, Chemmeen Mango Curry, Vada With Thenga Manga Chutney and Chatty Pathiri, among many other traditional delights. ₹2,800 onwards. On till July 14. At Old Airport Road. +918951774424.
Level 21 at the Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru is home to Far & East — an Asian Brasserie hosting a ten-day feast. The event promises patrons an experience of the vibrant and authentic Japanese tradition of robatayaki, a celebration of the timeless Japanese fireside grilling techniques that promise to ignite your senses and warm the soul. The menu has everything from grilled selections of meats to fresh seafood and more. Price on request. On till July 21. At Bellary Road. +918045222268.
The Bengaluru Brasserie at Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore is organising a Paratha House Pop-Up to delve into the very soul of Indian cuisine, where tradition and innovation intertwine. From the comforting warmth of vegetable-stuffed parathas from the North to the fiery brilliance of keema and khova varieties of the West, expect pillowy-soft flatbreads — each a canvas for the freshest seasonal ingredients. ₹399 onwards. On till July 31. At MG Road. +918040187200.