This all-day bar and eatery, popular for experimental interpretations of Indian ingredients and flavours, opens a new outlet in Orion Mall

Over the years, Bombay Brasserie has learnt to masterfully blend traditional Indian ingredients with contemporary interpretations, creating a dining experience that is both familiar and innovative. With successful outposts in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, we eagerly explored their newest establishment of this all-day bar and eatery nestled in Orion Mall, ready to be swept away by their culinary offerings.
We began with an intriguing starter: the Mushroom Pepper Taco. Southern Indian spiced mushrooms, delicately tempered with black pepper and curry leaves, nestled in a soft taco, accompanied by a zingy gongura pickle aioli. Equally captivating was the Fiery Thecha Prawn, where succulent prawns tossed in a green chilli chutney with crunchy peanuts and garnished with freshly grated coconut — left a memorable impression.
To complement these bold flavours, we sipped on two exquisite cocktails. The Patiala Balance — a refreshing concoction of gin, bibhitaki vinca, passion fruit and orange — paying homage to India’s rich heritage of healing herbs. Meanwhile, the Gokarna Bliss transported us to the tranquil beaches of Karnataka’s popular coastal destination with its blue-pea-infused rum, fresh cucumber and mint, topped with ginger ale. Both drinks were as visually stunning as they were delicious, setting the tone for the rest of our meal.
Next, we ventured into the Street Grill section with the Kashmiri Naan Kebab. Handg round mutton mince seekh, infused with kebab chini spices, was served on a saffron-brushed naan, accompanied by doon chetin and a creamy yoghurt dip inspired by Kashmiri cuisine. Sadly, this dish didn’t quite match the high bar set by the starters. The mains, however, were a triumph. The Paneer Sirka Pyaaz, featuring tawa-tossed paneer with vinegar-soaked onions and a cumin-tempered masala , offered a taste of history. Born in Punjabi refugee camps around the partition, this dish was rich in both flavour and heritage. The Punjabi Cooker Chicken was another highlight. Marinated in yoghurt and ground spices, and cooked in a tangy onion, tomato and cashew gravy, this delicacy was elevated by the addition of homemade Punjabi garam masala. Paired with chur chur naan, it was the epitome of comfort food.
No meal is complete without dessert and Bombay Brasserie’s Chocolate Rocky Road did not disappoint. A dark chocolate wine mousse, adorned with peanut spikes and cookie crumble, was topped with a dollop of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with luscious chocolate and salted caramel sauce. It was an indulgent end to a remarkable meal. Whether you are sampling small plates or indulging in hearty mains, Bombay Brasserie offers a flavourful journey through India, one region at a time.
Meal for two: ₹2,000. At Rajajinagar