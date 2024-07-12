This Saturday, head to this one-day Japanese-themed pop-up called Meshiagare — that truly lives up to its name!

The word meshiagare can translate both into ‘bon appetit’ or quite simply just ‘dig in’ — and in the case of this short but super interesting Japanese pop-up by chef Jerry Bernasol at The Lotus Oriental, The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru — both translations do absolute justice!

Quite aptly called Meshiagare, the pop-up features two set menus — Sakura for non-vegetarians and Kaiseki for vegetarians and decided to try both and here’s our honest review. We started with Maguro Tataki, Avocado Salad and the seared tuna with avocado, cucumber, iceberg lettuce, wakame and ponzu dressing, which was a fresh and delicious way to kick off this flavour celebration.

We quickly followed that up with Sushi and Sashimi Moriawase and a Yasai Uramaki from the Kaiseki menu. The tuna, salmon and chef’s special uramaki with seafood was an absolute hit with, while the Veg California Roll (Yasai Uramaki) with avocado cream cheese and asparagus tempura was one of the most interesting veg takes on sushi we’ve ever had!