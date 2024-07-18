India’s most authentic hakka cuisine chef, Katherine Lim is back in Bengaluru this weekend and we’re stoked!

“Over the years, my passion for experimenting with food has grown stronger. Each dish I create tells a story, blending historical influences with contemporary flair,” the chef shares while chef Mohammed Eliyaz, executive chef, Conrad Bengaluru chimes in, “Hakka cuisine is a treasure trove of flavours just waiting to be explored. We are delighted to partner with someone like chef Katherine to showcase authentic, lesser-known hakka delicacies in a memorable culinary journey.”

Meal for two: INR 4,000 onwards. For lunch & dinner. July 19 & 20. At Kensington Road.

