India’s most authentic hakka cuisine chef, Katherine Lim is back in Bengaluru this weekend and we’re stoked!

This weekend, take our word and head to chef Katherine Lim’s exclusive gourmet pop-up at Mikusu, Conrad Bengaluru — Noodles & Beyond. It’s not very often that we come across a chef who sticks to her roots and roots for it too in the way that Katherine does. Born in Amritsar, Punjab but now living in Kolkata’s Chinatown, the chef has continued to present the unseen side of hakka cuisine through her ongoing project — I am not a Noodle! “This is the food I cook for my family, what we eat everyday and this is the living, breathing cuisine that I want to showcase, to tell guests that hakka cuisine is much more than Hakka Noodles and Chilli Chicken,” the chef begins.
“The basic concept is still the same. It’s still the Not a Noodle kind of thing. I wanted to offer something new, which I will be doing, but there will be the Hakka Salt Baked Chicken, which I am sure will be a favourite. This time, there will also be something that I experimented with when I visited this vegetarian restaurant in Delhi called Omo for a pop-up — where they absolutely loved my Cold Skin Noodles or Liang Pi. I’m bringing that to the pop-up here at Mikusu too, since Conrad Bengaluru is all about exploring newer flavours and this goes hand-in-hand with that. We’ll also be doing the Steamed Whole Fish and the Red Bean Curd Fried Chicken; and everyone’s favourite, the original hakka style noodles. We’ll end the meal with the delicious duo of Mango Sago and Fried Milk Custard,” adds chef Katherine Lim.
A few other highlights include the Scallion Pancake Rondels — puff pastry rondels with aromatic scallion five spice filling, hakka specialty Hakka Yam Abacus seeds are stir-fried with Wood Ear Fungus, Bean Sprouts, Garlic Chives and Mushroom, Hong Kong Typhoon Shelter Prawns — crispy prawns in shell tossed with garlic, spring onions & red chilies and Yuxiang Eggplant — baby eggplant braised in a savoury, sour, slightly spicy sauce served with jasmine rice.
“Over the years, my passion for experimenting with food has grown stronger. Each dish I create tells a story, blending historical influences with contemporary flair,” the chef shares while chef Mohammed Eliyaz, executive chef, Conrad Bengaluru chimes in, “Hakka cuisine is a treasure trove of flavours just waiting to be explored. We are delighted to partner with someone like chef Katherine to showcase authentic, lesser-known hakka delicacies in a memorable culinary journey.”
Meal for two: INR 4,000 onwards. For lunch & dinner. July 19 & 20. At Kensington Road.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal