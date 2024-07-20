Head to this Dim Sum festival in Bengaluru to savour flavours from Beijing

We started off our lunch with the Beijing Chicken Wonton Soup. This mildly hot soup with delicate chicken pieces and burnt garlic was the perfect way to start. Neither too sweet or tangy, we couldn’t have asked for anything better especially when the rain came pouring down. We were then served some of their dim sums, starting with Black Cod and Seafood Treasure & Chive. The fish filling in both the delicacies were on point and pairing them with soy sauce was a great decision.

This was followed by Chicken and Prawn XO and Spicy Chicken. Both of these dumplings were rich in flavour and had a nice texture. We didn’t even realise when we finished off the whole plate. We then tried one of their vegetarian offerings — Poached Vegetable Dumplings, which was served in a soupy format. The boiled vegetables had a tangy taste to it, due to the soup it was served in.