Head to this Dim Sum festival in Bengaluru to savour flavours from Beijing

Nestled between Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru and Nandi Hills, JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa is not just known for the picturesque view it offers but also the various food festivals it organises. One such festival that you definitely should check out is their ongoing Dim Sum festival. Hosted in collaboration with Dashanzi, JW Marriott Juhu Mumbai, the menu has been curated by chef Thagendra Bista and features delicacies like Black Cod, Seafood Treasure and Chive, Xia Long Bao, Pulled Chicken Bao Taco with Pickle Apple and much more. On a Friday afternoon, when the clouds had taken over the Bengaluru skies, we made our way to the property to check out their latest offering.
We started off our lunch with the Beijing Chicken Wonton Soup. This mildly hot soup with delicate chicken pieces and burnt garlic was the perfect way to start. Neither too sweet or tangy, we couldn’t have asked for anything better especially when the rain came pouring down. We were then served some of their dim sums, starting with Black Cod and Seafood Treasure & Chive. The fish filling in both the delicacies were on point and pairing them with soy sauce was a great decision.
This was followed by Chicken and Prawn XO and Spicy Chicken. Both of these dumplings were rich in flavour and had a nice texture. We didn’t even realise when we finished off the whole plate. We then tried one of their vegetarian offerings — Poached Vegetable Dumplings, which was served in a soupy format. The boiled vegetables had a tangy taste to it, due to the soup it was served in.
We then indulged in the Pulled Chicken Bao Taco, which was a burst of flavours in every bite. The chicken used in the taco was cooked to perfection and the tanginess of the dish was one to relish. Our lunch came to a close with Custard Bun with Vanilla Ice Cream. The soft buns with the yellow custard filling inside, along with the vanilla ice cream was a treat and gave a perfect finish to the lunch.
INR 3,000 onwards. On till July 21, For Lunch and Dinner. At Devanahalli.
