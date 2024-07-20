Sip on freshly brewed teas infused with tapioca pearls, available in a host of flavours, at your nearest Burma Burma, this season

Bringing the beauty of authentic Burmese cuisine to the forefront lies at the heart of what Burma Burma Restaurant and Tea Room does best. This award-winning establishment. known for its genuine Burmese flavours and a curated selection of teas, now introduces an excit ing range of 14 bubble tea variet- ies in delightful global flavours. This Asian delicacy trending worldwide, featuring chewy tapioca pearls and freshly brewed teas, is crafted without any arti ficial flavouring or additives and Burma Burma's impressive array of flavours includes every thing from classic milk teas to innovative fruit-infused cre- ations and vegan options too.
While the tea room promises to quench your thirst, you can even customise your drink with fun toppings like cheese foam, coconut jelly, vanilla custard or black- grass jelly. On a fine monsoon weekend, motivated to snack healthy we ordered a non- milk based Mango Raspberry Bubble Tea bursting with vibrant flavours and the Spicy Tea Leaf & Avocado Salad, which was a delectable combination of avocado richness and pickled tea leaves enhanced with chilli, tomatoes and crunchy nuts - which was love at first bite.
Adding a bit of texture and crunch to our snack time were the Crunchy Shiitake Fingers - semolina and hemp-seed crusted shiitake mushrooms fried crisp and served with a creamy cashew and smoked Bandel cheese dip that was paired perfectly with the milk-based Berry matcha and Lotus Biscoff. The former delivered earthy notes in har mony with the sweet and tart undertones of mixed berries while the latter gave a sweet, satisfying conclusion to our quick outing.
Whether you're a boba- head or a first-timer, Burma Burma's extensive selection of bubble teas, featuring sweet, chewy pearls in the most delight- ful flavour combinations-this is sure to leave you spoilt for choice! But if you ask us no visit to this restaurant would be complete without savouring a bowl of their signature dish the Oh No Khowsuey!
INR 380 onwards. Across outlets.