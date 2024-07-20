Sip on freshly brewed teas infused with tapioca pearls, available in a host of flavours, at your nearest Burma Burma, this season

Bringing the beauty of authentic Burmese cuisine to the forefront lies at the heart of what Burma Burma Restaurant and Tea Room does best. This award-winning establishment. known for its genuine Burmese flavours and a curated selection of teas, now introduces an excit ing range of 14 bubble tea variet- ies in delightful global flavours. This Asian delicacy trending worldwide, featuring chewy tapioca pearls and freshly brewed teas, is crafted without any arti ficial flavouring or additives and Burma Burma's impressive array of flavours includes every thing from classic milk teas to innovative fruit-infused cre- ations and vegan options too.

While the tea room promises to quench your thirst, you can even customise your drink with fun toppings like cheese foam, coconut jelly, vanilla custard or black- grass jelly. On a fine monsoon weekend, motivated to snack healthy we ordered a non- milk based Mango Raspberry Bubble Tea bursting with vibrant flavours and the Spicy Tea Leaf & Avocado Salad, which was a delectable combination of avocado richness and pickled tea leaves enhanced with chilli, tomatoes and crunchy nuts - which was love at first bite.