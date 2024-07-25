Relish the flavours of Japan in Bengaluru at 'Sakura Brunch'

Stepping out for a brunch, that too on a Sunday, is always a tricky affair, mostly because brunches have become a norm in the city now — and so, you’re pretty spoilt for choice. We entered a bustling KOKO and made ourselves comfortable. Perusing the menu at the table, we didn’t have to think twice before deciding what to order from their soup section. We are already big fans of their Laksa Soup, so we went ahead and ordered the Laksa along with a Creamy Sweet Corn Soup. The Laksa, as always, was heavenly while the sweet corn soup was hearty and a perfect companion on a rainy day.

We followed this up with a couple of sushis — the Koko Signature Roll and the Hamachi Carpaccio. We tried the non-vegetarian option of the signature roll which included prawn tempura, avocado, crisps and koko sauce and with the right amount of crunchiness and softness, we even gobbled up the crumbs. The carpaccio on the other hand was dressed in a citrus soy sauce and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds — pretty as a picture!