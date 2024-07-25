Relish the flavours of Japan in Bengaluru at 'Sakura Brunch'

Without doubt, KOKO Bengaluru is one of the best restaurants in town serving Cantonese and Japanese cuisine and our recent review of this spot is a testament. Now, this restaurant and bar has launched a highly anticipated Sakura Brunch, popular at their Mumbai outlet — and from signature soups and salads to a dim sum trolley and decadent desserts — there was something for everyone. We recently paid a visit to the restaurant to check out their brunch and all we can say is that we were taken on a journey featuring an array of flavours at a price point that’s hard to beat!
Stepping out for a brunch, that too on a Sunday, is always a tricky affair, mostly because brunches have become a norm in the city now — and so, you’re pretty spoilt for choice. We entered a bustling KOKO and made ourselves comfortable. Perusing the menu at the table, we didn’t have to think twice before deciding what to order from their soup section. We are already big fans of their Laksa Soup, so we went ahead and ordered the Laksa along with a Creamy Sweet Corn Soup. The Laksa, as always, was heavenly while the sweet corn soup was hearty and a perfect companion on a rainy day.
We followed this up with a couple of sushis — the Koko Signature Roll and the Hamachi Carpaccio. We tried the non-vegetarian option of the signature roll which included prawn tempura, avocado, crisps and koko sauce and with the right amount of crunchiness and softness, we even gobbled up the crumbs. The carpaccio on the other hand was dressed in a citrus soy sauce and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds — pretty as a picture!
This was when we noticed the dim sum trolley making rounds and signalled them to make a stop at our table. We asked for a plate of the Crunchy Edamame & Asparagus Dumpling and Spicy Chicken Dumpling. Served to us hot, these two dim sums were a hit! We then quickly moved on to the main course with some space still left in our tummies and keeping that in mind, we ordered the Hong Kong Soy Noodles and paired it with Chilli Black Bean (Chicken). Both made a great duo. We ended our meal with Honey I Fried the Noodles — a bed of golden, crispy fried noodles topped with honey and sesame and a Nutty Caramel Pecan Chocolate Cake and we were satiated and how!
Meal for two: INR 4,800 onwards. At Old Airport Road.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so